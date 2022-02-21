50 years after, Bauchi community gets basic school for children

For Rudugungun community which is a predominantly Fulani settlement, Monday, February 21, 2022 will remain a historical date for them because it was the date and day basic education was established for their children.

The settlement which is in Tirwun ward of Bauchi LGA had existed for more than 50 years without basic education.

Efforts made in the past had failed until the intervention of an NGO, Women for Women International in collaboration with Non-formal Education Department of Bauchi LGA as well as the Nomardic education agency.

Women for Women International which is concerned about issues of violence against women and the girl child selected and trained 24 Women Change Advocates and three Male Champions on how to mitigate on the issues.

The Change Agents and Champion discovered that because of the lack of basic education in the community, the Girl-child had been subjected to different violence including early marriage and lack of basic education.

Leader of the Women Change Agents, Hindetu Hassan Faruk said that, “We discovered that the girl child in the community was lagging behind, so, we paid advocacy visits to the community and at the fourth visit, the community agreed for us to start a basic education class here.”

An elated Hindetu Hassan said that, “Alhamdulillah, today, our joy knows no bound, our efforts are not in vain, we have opened up avenue for the girl child to be liberated through basic education. She will through this class, know her rights and basic principles of life.”

The Village Head of Tirwun who was represented by Mohammad commended Women for Women International for discovering the community and establishment of the basic nomadic class there.

He stressed that basic education is the most important thing to bestow a child especially the girl child calling on the community to ensure that they released the children to attend the school.

The Ardo of the community, Mal Yau Adamu expressed happiness that many years after the establishment of the settlement, they are privileged to have a basic school saying that the community had tried in the past but failed.

He assured that he will ensure that children in the area were enrolled calling on government and other NGOs to complement the efforts of Women for Women International by providing school structure for easy learning.

In his remarks, the Deputy Director, Non-formal and Adult Education, Bauchi LGA, Babangida Umar commended Women for Women International for discovering the community through its Women Change Agents initiative saying that it has complemented the efforts of the LGA in the area of education.

Babangida Umar who is the Chief Organizer of the LGA assured that the Council will take over the school and send teacher to the community explaining however that it will be 2 times in a week for now until the school takes deep root.

To demonstrate their seriousness in ensuring that the school took off immediately, the community donated a space, mats, exercise books, pencils, blackboard and other things needed for over 50 pupils who have been enrolled in the school.