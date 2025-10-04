5 reasons your nails grow fast

Genetics, age, and overall health are some of the reasons nails grow fast. Nails are composed of a tough protein called “keratin” that also serves as protection. The base, which is the nail matrix, helps in producing new nail cells.

The colour and health of your nails are determined by the blood supply they get. The “cuticle,” which is the thin strip of skin at the base of the nail, serves as a protector against debris and bacteria.

As mentioned earlier, genetics contributes to the growth rate of nails. A balanced diet that comprises protein, vitamins, and biotin can aid the growth of your nails as well. Age also determines how fast your nails will grow, but when you start getting older, the rate reduces.

Health, age, and genetics are not the only reasons nails grow fast; more are discussed below.

1. Blood circulation

Blood circulation enables healthy nails because it is able to receive every necessary nutrient and oxygen to grow quickly. In other words, blood contains the nutrients and minerals relevant to nail development.

2. Hormones

Your hormones (precisely thyroids) are one of the reasons nails grow fast. Hormonal fluctuations can affect the rate at which your nails elongate. A woman in her menopause would have slow nail growth because there is a decrease in her estrogen levels. While a pregnant woman’s nails would easily grow long because during this period, the estrogen levels increase.

3. Age

Basically, nail growth slows down as you grow older. The nail matrix, where nail cells grow, becomes less active, which leads to the decline of long nails. Although the aforementioned could also vary based on your overall health and lifestyle.

4. Nutrition

What you consume every day would definitely determine your health, same with your nails. Nutrients such as zinc, iron, vitamins A and D, protein, and biotin promote nail growth and make it stronger.

5. Medications and health

People with conditions such as anemia, diabetes, or hyperthyroidism may still experience faster nail growth compared to people who are going through Psoriasis. Medications such as chemotherapy drugs can reduce the rate at which nails grow.