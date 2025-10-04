Five hurtful words parents should never say to children

Parents play central roles in shaping their children’s growth, values, and sense of belonging. Yet, even in strong relationships, careless statements can leave wounds that might take years to heal. Words spoken in anger or frustration may seem harmless in the moment, but they can linger long after, shaping how children see themselves and the world.

These are not always single words but phrases that echo in memory for years. Some of the most damaging are hurtful words to children that weaken trust and strain the bond between parent and child.

In this article, Tribune Online takes a look at five hurtful words to children that parents should never say.

1. You are useless

Calling a child useless is one of the most painful things a parent can say. It tells them they have no value, no matter what they do. Such hurtful words to children harm their confidence and make them doubt their abilities in school, friendships, and daily life. Over time, they may grow up feeling inadequate and believing they can never meet expectations. Instead of encouraging growth, this statement destroys hope.

2. Why can’t you be like your siblings?

Comparison, as they say, is the thief of joy. It may seem harmless, but they are among the most common hurtful words to children. Telling a child to be more like a brother, sister, or another relative, or even outsiders, makes them feel invisible and unworthy.

Also, it can spark resentment toward the sibling being praised, damaging family relationships. Every child has unique strengths that should be nurtured, but constant comparisons only communicate that they are not good enough.

3. I regret having you

Few phrases wound a child as deeply as hearing they were a mistake. Among the most hurtful words to children, this one strikes at their very identity, making them feel like they do not belong.

Even if spoken in anger, the memory often lingers, feeding feelings of rejection and abandonment. It leaves a child believing they were never wanted, which may shape their trust in others and their ability to form healthy bonds later in life.

4. You will never succeed

Telling a child they will never succeed is not only discouraging but also destructive. These hurtful words to children instill fear of failure and convince them that effort is pointless.

Children thrive on encouragement, yet such statements rob them of motivation and resilience. When told success is beyond their reach, many stop trying altogether, living beneath their potential not because of inability, but because of doubt planted by words.

5. I don’t love you

Probably the most devastating of all hurtful words to children is “I don’t love you.” Love is the foundation of the parent-child relationship. Hearing this may cause lifelong emotional scars, making them question their worth and fear rejection in future relationships. No matter the situation, children need constant reassurance of love, not its withdrawal.