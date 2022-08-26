5 gunmen killed, 3 officers injured as police raid IPOB/ESN camp in Imo

The Imo State Police Command’s tactical team have raided the hideout of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its affiliate arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Izombe, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a statement issued on Friday by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Michael Abattam said that the raid of the hoodlums’ camp followed after a diligent gathering of both technical intelligence and credible information on the activities of the group.

The police spokesman said that the hoodlums on sighting the police operatives engaged them in a gun battle but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the gallant police operatives who positioned themselves professionally.

He said that during the fierce gun battle, the hoodlums suffered a huge casualty which resulted in them retreating, and escaping into the bush with various degrees of bullet wounds.

The operatives after dislodging the hoodlums moved in and conducted a thorough search of the camp where the following items: 3 English-made Pump Action Guns, 118 GPMG ammunition, 41 AK-47 live ammunition, 19 G3 ammunitions, One (1) cut to size locally made double barrel, one locally made double barrel, 4 locally made pistols, 4 locally made explosive devices, military uniforms, police uniforms, Biafra flags, four ESN caps, 1 pair of police boot, various types of hard drugs, some police accoutrements, 4 live tortoises, large quantities of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and pieces of red cloths were recovered to the station.

He said that after the successful raid, the operatives while leaving the hoodlums’ den were ambushed some distance away, by the hoodlums who engaged them in another gun duel.

During the exchange of gunfire according to the PPRO, the operatives were able to subdue the hoodlums and in the process and five of them were neutralised.

He said that unfortunately, three (3) police operatives sustained not life-threatening injuries and were taken to a Government Hospital where they were treated.

According to him, the hoodlums realizing they have suffered a heavy defeat went for a reprisal attack in the villages, burning houses belonging to both serving and retired police officers and other security agencies.

CSP said that houses belonging to persons they suspect are informants to security agencies were equally burnt down.

Meanwhile, the community has been fortified with enough police operatives and other security officers to protect lives and properties while efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde commended the officers and men for their gallantry and appealed to the various communities in the State to form vigilante groups to complement the efforts of the police.

He further called on the Hunters Association to collaborate with security agencies by giving them information on criminal hideouts observed in the bushes.

He advised that communities should not allow their areas to be used as safe haven for the commission of heinous crimes and to report suspicious activities or any person observed treating bullet wounds to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency numbers: 08034773600 or 08098880197.





