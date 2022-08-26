Ease of doing business: PEBEC to stage play for 4000 Nigerians on October 1

The Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, on Friday, disclosed that the secretariat of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) will on the 1st and 2nd October 2022, stage a show on the ease of doing business for 4000 Nigerians in Abuja.

Oduwole, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, said the play; “The Future is here”, which was premiered at the PEBEC for 5 anniversary last year, is a gamut of business reforms designed to create awareness, further communicate and engage PEBEC’s target audience in celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

The presidential aide, who also disclosed that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Public and Civil servants are some of the targeted audiences for the show, noted that the show will be held four times for the two days.

She said: “The PEBEC Secretariat is scheduled to host the PEBEC Play titled ‘The Future is here’ between October 1st and 2nd in Abuja. The play, which premiered at our PEBEC for the 5th anniversary, will be used to spread the word to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Public and Civil servants.”

According to her, the PEBEC Play is a gamut of business reforms designed to create awareness, further communicate and engage our target audience in celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

Oduwole said by the second of October, the second report on the Ease of Doing Business would be released, adding that the PEBEC’s award would be held on the 1st of December.

“The Future Is Here’ focuses on the narrative of a future that we can collaboratively create; a future riding on government reforms, and the future of our dream! This future that we seek! The future where the government’s numerous reforms smile at everyone; a future with no artificial barricade; a future where everyone can do business with ease.

“For the play, we are inviting the public and civil servants free of charge that worked on the reforms that PEBEC had delivered over the last six years. We’re also inviting the MSMEs who every day do their hustle with courage and determination, and face whatever challenges with courage. So we’re just having this event to celebrate our two customers, the public servants that we work with, to make the reforms and the private sector that we’re delivering from. So those are the people that we talk to all the time in public.

“We are targeting 4000 Nigerians, we have four shows, two on the first day and another two on the second day. And the reason we’re doing this is that we feel it’s important to celebrate the men and women who have delivered the reforms that we’ve been able to accomplish so far, in the ease of doing business intervention.

“By mid-October, the second week of October, the second edition of our Ease of Doing Business report will be released. Then when we release the report, we are going to have a retreat to states to make state action plans. We’ll have our favourite award by the first of December, that is the PEBEC award. So all the states that did well in the second report, we’ll celebrate those dates in December during the award event.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE