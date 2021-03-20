42-year-old man commits suicide in Kano

Kano State police command said a 42-year-old indigene of Borno State, Babagana Usman had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa announced this in a voice message sent to journalists.

According to him, “On Friday morning around 6:45 am, police received a report that a 42-year-old indigene of Borno State, Babagana Usman, a resident of Tsamiya Babba village, Gezawa local government area has committed suicide by hanging.”

“Upon receiving the report, police moved to the scene and took his motionless body to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor on duty,” he added.

He further disclosed that “The police commissioner, Sama’ila Dikko has directed for a discreet investigation to determine the cause of the death.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a written note was found in his room notifying police on his suicide.

“The police have taken all the available evidence for further investigation, and will make the findings available to the public.”

