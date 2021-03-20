UNILAG VC, one other win N25.8m research grants

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and a senior female lecturer at the Department of Botany of the university, Dr Temitope Onuminya, have won biodiversity research grants to a tune of €56, 850 Euros (about N25.85m).

The two dons, who are botanists and from the same department won the global competitive grants on the separate ground and in different monetary values.

While Ogundipe’s grant, which is at the National Level and on the project, titled: “Implementation of the Biodiversity Information and data System for Coastal Ecosystems in Nigeria,” is valued at €38,000 Euro(about N17.28m), that of his junior colleague which is at an institutional level and on a project titled: “Expanding the visibility of the Lagos Herbarium through Digitization and Mobilization of Plant Specimen Data,” worths €18,850 Euro(about N8.57m).

But both projects are part of the 2021 Biodiversity Information for Development (BID) programme, instituted by the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF).

GBIF with a secretariat in Denmark is an international network and data infrastructure funded by the world’s governments and aimed at providing anyone, anywhere, open access to data about all types of life on earth.

Announcing the grants in a statement on Saturday, UNILAG’s, spokesperson, Mrs Nonye Oguama, said the university management is happy about the achievement, and strongly believed that the two projects would lead to socio-economic development and impact mankind beyond Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…N25.8m research grants N25.8m research grants

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…N25.8m research grants N25.8m research grants