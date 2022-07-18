4 Steps To Overcome Procrastination – The Ultimate Guide to Taking Control of Your Life

We all have those days when we just don’t have the motivation to do anything. It’s not that we don’t want to, we just don’t have the energy. Unfortunately, when we have a day like this, it can feel like we are completely at the mercy of our minds. We let the day pass us by without accomplishing anything and then we feel guilty for the rest of the day. What if there was a way to take control of your life again? Yes, procrastination can be overcome.

Procrastination is a common trait for many people, which often leads to a lack of motivation and productivity.

Procrastination is also a very common problem especially among people who are perfectionists.

There are many different ways to overcome this, and the following six steps will help you to find a way to get the most out of your day.

1. Set Realistic Goals

Setting realistic goals is one of the most important steps, as it will help you to organize your time and make sure that you are achieving the most important tasks.

When setting goals, don’t set super high expectations or blow your to-do list out of proportion. Take small steps at a time. Set SMART goals. This acronym stands for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound goals. Setting goals for yourself keeps you motivated.

Specific: When setting realistic goals, you must be specific. Describe what you want to do exactly. Don’t use vague statements. For instance, write, I’m going to read three chapters for the exam I have on Saturday.

Measurable: You should make your goals measurable as well. Making your goals measurable helps you feel less overwhelmed because you can tell where to start and finish. In the previous example, the number of chapters makes the goal measurable.

Attainable: You should make sure you have control over meeting your goal. It should be something attainable. Make sure you have what you need to achieve your goal. It must not be dependent on anything under your control.

Realistic: When setting goals, be realistic. In the example above, notice I said three chapters, not 20 chapters. In setting goals, you have to be truthful and real to yourself.

Time-oriented: Write down the time you plan on executing the action. Be specific about the time and write it in your schedule.

2. Learn to prioritise





Prioritising your task is another step to overcoming procrastination. This step is effective when it’s paired with to-do lists. By making to-do lists, you will make sure you finish the most important tasks first. In prioritising tasks, you should start with the most complex ones.

Prioritising tasks is essential to make sure that you are achieving the most important tasks. You should also set deadlines for the most important tasks so that you can stay on track.

3. Create a schedule

This is a simple but effective step to help you defeat procrastination and start taking action. By creating a schedule, you become conscious of how you spend your time.

Creating a schedule is a great way to help you stay on track and accomplish all of your tasks on time. You should also create a daily checklist that will help you to stay on top of your tasks.

5. Focus on the bigger picture

When we focus on the small details, it is easy to lose focus. Focus on the bigger picture gives you a new perspective. It allows you to space to focus on where improvement can be made and to focus on the important things.

It is important to focus on the bigger picture, as this will help you to stay motivated and avoid distractions.

With the steps given above, you can take control of your life and stop putting things off. This requires a willingness to make some changes to your routine and prioritise your life.

