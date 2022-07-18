Osun: Olafeso, Jegede congratulate Adeleke, Osun people

Former South West Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Eddy Olafeso has described the victory of Osun State Governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke as a successful ending to an age-long hard working and tortuous journey.

Olafeso in a statement he personally signed said the victory was an outcome of the resilience and absolute commitment of the PDP candidate to do away with ineffective governance in Osun State, adding that “Sen. Ademola Adeleke’s victory is an act of God to rectify the stolen mandate of 2018.”

Olafeso who said the election remains one of the freest in the history of the country, praised the people of Osun who defended their votes during the poll.

“They were resolute. They have had enough of ineffective governance and did all they could to do away with it. They deserve all the praise.”

Olafeso urged members of the party in South West to take a cue from Osun, saying “this victory will serve as a precursor to a take over of the South West zone and Nigeria by our dear Party.

“The people are tired of the APC and how it has plunged the nation into abject poverty, insecurity and a dwindling economy.

“It is left for us to take a few lessons from the Osun election and go to elections as a united front.”

Olafeso further reassured the people of Osun that Adeleke will fulfil his promises to them, and that “the people of Osun have entered into a good deal. They have made a good bargain by siding with Ademola Adeleke and the PDP.

“They should expect an uplift in their standard of living. They know Ademola Adeleke, he has been with them for a long. They know he will fulfil his promises to them.”

Also, Chairman Lagos/Osun Special Reconciliation Committee of the PDP, 2022 and the party’s governorship candidate in the 2020 election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has congratulated Adeleke on his emergence as Governor-elect of Osun.

Jegede, the Chairman of the Forum, in a statement signed by him, described Adeleke’s victory as a landslide assuring the people of the state all electoral promises would be fulfilled.

“Collectively, as members of the Lagos/Osun PDP Special Reconciliation Committee, we rejoice with, and congratulate the good people of Osun State on the election of Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke and his Deputy Prince Kola Adewusi as Governor and Dep Governor of Osun state respectively.

“We are proud of the efforts of the PDP leadership in uniting the party. We are equally proud of the great efforts of the Governor-elect in galvanizing the potential of the great Osun people in the election that ensured the exit of the APC administration.





“We thank the Leadership of the Party for recognising the need for reconciliation and unity. May God direct the tenure of Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke and grant him all the wisdom and strength that he needs in presiding over the affairs of his people.”

