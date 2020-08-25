372 stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja from Saudi Arabia

About 372 Nigerians who were stranded in Saudi Arabia have arrived Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday night.

A tweet by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission said the evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja aboard Saudi Airways at about 8:04 pm.

The evacuees, Tribune Online reports, will proceed on a 14-day self-isolation.

The tweet reads: “Saudi Airways flight arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja today, August 25th 2020, at about 2004HRS from Saudi Arabia with estimated 372 stranded Nigerians.

“All evacuees will proceed on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by @NCDCgov and Presidential Task Force on #Covid_19.”

