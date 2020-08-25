Nigeria confirms 252 new COVID-19 cases, total now 52,800

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 252 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 52,800.

The NCDC made the announcement on Tuesday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 25th of August 2020, 252 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 52800 cases have been confirmed, 39964 cases have been discharged and 1007 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 252 new cases are reported from 18 states- Plateau (50), Enugu (35), Rivers (27), Lagos (26), FCT (18), Kaduna (18), Ekiti (10), Kano (10), Taraba (9), Anambra (8), Edo (8), Oyo (8), Delta (7), Ogun (6), Abia (5), Bayelsa (5), Ebonyi (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,018 2,602 15,214 202 FCT 5,046 3,548 1,450 48 Oyo 3,058 1,289 1,732 37 Edo 2,553 201 2,252 100 Plateau 2,185 988 1,168 29 Rivers 2,090 132 1,901 57 Kaduna 2,059 215 1,832 12 Kano 1,721 160 1,507 54 Delta 1,715 151 1,518 46 Ogun 1,631 158 1,447 26 Ondo 1,515 179 1,305 31 Enugu 1,087 214 852 21 Ebonyi 965 17 921 27 Kwara 936 171 740 25 Katsina 771 290 457 24 Osun 769 105 648 16 Abia 755 105 643 7 Borno 740 58 646 36 Gombe 714 86 605 23 Bauchi 644 85 545 14 Imo 523 326 187 10 Benue 451 301 141 9 Nasarawa 421 111 298 12 Bayelsa 378 31 326 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 271 43 220 8 Niger 239 59 168 12 Ekiti 235 106 125 4 Adamawa 217 43 159 15 Anambra 202 25 159 18 Sokoto 158 4 138 16 Kebbi 92 2 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 82 11 63 8 Zamfara 78 1 72 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

