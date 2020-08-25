Nigeria confirms 252 new COVID-19 cases, total now 52,800

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 252 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 52,800.
The NCDC made the announcement on Tuesday night via its Twitter handle.
“On the 25th of August 2020, 252 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 52800 cases have been confirmed, 39964 cases have been discharged and 1007 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 252 new cases are reported from 18 states- Plateau (50), Enugu (35), Rivers (27), Lagos (26), FCT (18), Kaduna (18), Ekiti (10), Kano (10), Taraba (9), Anambra (8), Edo (8), Oyo (8), Delta (7), Ogun (6), Abia (5), Bayelsa (5), Ebonyi (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,018
|2,602
|15,214
|202
|FCT
|5,046
|3,548
|1,450
|48
|Oyo
|3,058
|1,289
|1,732
|37
|Edo
|2,553
|201
|2,252
|100
|Plateau
|2,185
|988
|1,168
|29
|Rivers
|2,090
|132
|1,901
|57
|Kaduna
|2,059
|215
|1,832
|12
|Kano
|1,721
|160
|1,507
|54
|Delta
|1,715
|151
|1,518
|46
|Ogun
|1,631
|158
|1,447
|26
|Ondo
|1,515
|179
|1,305
|31
|Enugu
|1,087
|214
|852
|21
|Ebonyi
|965
|17
|921
|27
|Kwara
|936
|171
|740
|25
|Katsina
|771
|290
|457
|24
|Osun
|769
|105
|648
|16
|Abia
|755
|105
|643
|7
|Borno
|740
|58
|646
|36
|Gombe
|714
|86
|605
|23
|Bauchi
|644
|85
|545
|14
|Imo
|523
|326
|187
|10
|Benue
|451
|301
|141
|9
|Nasarawa
|421
|111
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|378
|31
|326
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|271
|43
|220
|8
|Niger
|239
|59
|168
|12
|Ekiti
|235
|106
|125
|4
|Adamawa
|217
|43
|159
|15
|Anambra
|202
|25
|159
|18
|Sokoto
|158
|4
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|92
|2
|82
|8
|Taraba
|87
|9
|73
|5
|Cross River
|82
|11
|63
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|1
|72
|5
|Yobe
|67
|0
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
252 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Plateau-50
Enugu-35
Rivers-27
Lagos-26
FCT-18
Kaduna-18
Ekiti-10
Kano-10
Taraba-9
Anambra-8
Edo-8
Oyo-8
Delta-7
Ogun-6
Abia-5
Bayelsa-5
Ebonyi-1
Osun-1
52,800 confirmed
39,964 discharged
1,007 deaths pic.twitter.com/Yb8gLJXMDw
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 25, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Nigeria’s Economy Shrank By 6.10% In Q2 2020 — NBS
NIGERIA’S Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -6.10 per cent (year-on-year) in Q2 2020, thereby ending the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession. This is according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. When compared with Q2 2019, which recorded a growth of 2.12 per cent, the Q2 2020 growth…
Mailafia Sues Police, Shuns Invitation
FORMER deputy director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has taken the Nigeria Police before the Plateau State High Court, asking the court to restrain the police from inviting him to appear before the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Force Investigation Department, Police Headquarters, Abuja. After two consecutive invitations and interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) over his…
Nigeria confirms 252 cases