Nigeria confirms 252 new COVID-19 cases, total now 52,800

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 252 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 52,800.

The NCDC made the announcement on Tuesday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 25th of August 2020, 252 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 52800 cases have been confirmed, 39964 cases have been discharged and 1007 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 252 new cases are reported from 18 states- Plateau (50), Enugu (35), Rivers (27), Lagos (26), FCT (18), Kaduna (18), Ekiti (10), Kano (10), Taraba (9), Anambra (8), Edo (8), Oyo (8), Delta (7), Ogun (6), Abia (5), Bayelsa (5), Ebonyi (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,0182,60215,214202
FCT5,0463,5481,45048
Oyo3,0581,2891,73237
Edo2,5532012,252100
Plateau2,1859881,16829
Rivers2,0901321,90157
Kaduna2,0592151,83212
Kano1,7211601,50754
Delta1,7151511,51846
Ogun1,6311581,44726
Ondo1,5151791,30531
Enugu1,08721485221
Ebonyi9651792127
Kwara93617174025
Katsina77129045724
Osun76910564816
Abia7551056437
Borno7405864636
Gombe7148660523
Bauchi6448554514
Imo52332618710
Benue4513011419
Nasarawa42111129812
Bayelsa3783132621
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom271432208
Niger2395916812
Ekiti2351061254
Adamawa2174315915
Anambra2022515918
Sokoto158413816
Kebbi922828
Taraba879735
Cross River8211638
Zamfara781725
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

