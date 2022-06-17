Nigeria needs credible leaders like Justice Akanbi — APU VC

A former president of the Court of Appeal and pioneer chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the late Justice Mustapha Akanbi, has been described as a revered jurist, exemplary statesman and embodiment of piety whose contributions to the progress and development of Nigeria cannot be forgotten.

The vice-chancellor of Ahman Pategi University (APU), Patigi, Kwara State, Professor Mahfouz Adedimeji, gave this description in his lecture at the fourth-year remembrance prayer for Akanbi held on Sunday at Munfa’atu Aduke Akanbi Memorial Mosque, GRA, Ilorin.

Professor Adedimeji said for Nigeria to move forward and attain greatness in the comity of bations, the country needs leaders that are endowed with the qualities of Justice Akanbi.

The pioneer vice chancellor APU, who spoke on the topic ‘Late Hon. Justice Mustapha Adebayo Akanbi: Lessons from the Life of a Legend’, said Justice Akanbi lived a life worthy of emulation by contemporary leaders and the led for the country to move forward.

Adedimeji described the deceased as a unique legal practitioner and an eminent jurist who was known for integrity, piety, sincerity, fairness and God-consciousness in all his actions and interactions.

He stated further that the late Akanbi was a detribalised Nigerian who believed in the principle of justice and equity in whatever he laid his hands on.

Professor Adedimeji called on leaders to take a cue from Justice Akanbi’s virtues if they were serious about moving Nigeria out of the shackles of poverty, insecurity and other related social and economic problems the nation was facing currently.

In a goodwill message, one of the associates of the late Justice Akanbi who is currently the chairman of Mustapha Akanbi Foundation, Dr Mudasiru Salami, described Akanbi as an exceptional leader with exemplary leadership style.

Salami, who is also the president of Amicus International, a position Justice Akanbi held until his death in 2018, explained that the late jurist taught him and others lessons which had been helpful to them in their respective lives.





Also, the pioneer vice chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin and one-time vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Professor Musbau Akanji, extolled the virtues of Justice Akanbi and called on Nigerian leaders to follow in his footsteps.

The Director General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu, described Justice Akanbi as a kindhearted man who cared about the welfare of Nigerians and Africans in general.

According to him, Justice Akanbi believed in fixing Nigeria and taught him and others that were close to him to be optimistic rather than complaining as they worked towards fixing the country.

He disclosed that Justice Akanbi believed in hard work, national unity and in the power of prayer.

Speaking on behalf of Akanbi family, Justice Suleiman Akanbi said the family was proud of producing a prominent and widely respected figure like Justice Akanbi.

Appreciating people that came from far and near to grace the occasion, the vice chancellor of Kwara State University, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi, SAN, said the large number of people in attendance attested to that fact that the love the people had for Justice Akanbi during his lifetime remained even after his demise.

The event was attended by associates of late Justice Akanbi, staff members of the University of Ilorin and Kwara State University, friends and admirers of Akanbi family, among others.

