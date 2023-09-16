Anambra State Government Joint Taskforce (JTF) on security has arrested 35 persons suspected of engaging in various crimes in the state.

They were arrested at different locations by the men of Special Joint Task Force ( JTF) led Operation Clean and Health Anambra (Ocha Brigade) in collaboration with the Anambra Vigilante Group AVG.

The suspects were arrested in connection with drug peddling and Indian hemp smoking, extortion of money from motorists, picking pocket, one chance and others.

Speaking on the arrest, the Public Relations Officer PRO of Ocha Brigade, Mr Anthony Agbafune said that the agency was determined to keep the state healthy and clean for the residents to live.

According to him, those arrested were people terrorising the state and environment adding that they were involved in robbing innocent citizens, selling hard drugs, (mkpurumiri) to youths, and stealing and extorting money from motorists.

He said the governor had given them a mandate to raid off Anambra state of the bad eggs polluting the environment.

“We have the mandate of the governor to sanitise the state and make it habitable,” he said.

Agbafune also stated that the suspects will be transferred to the appropriate authority for arraignment.

“We will soon move those suspects involved in drugs to National Drugs Law

Enforcement Agency( NDELA), Police and the Ministry of Justice for necessary actions.

“Our job is to pick the defaulters, document them and move them to the appropriate agency for necessary action” he stated.

He said the agency was determined and committed to eradicating the state of the nuisance in line with the governor’s dream of a clean and healthy Anambra state.





According to him, the Managing Director of Ocha Brigade Mr. Celestine Annere has been committed to keeping the mandate of the agency.

He said that in the one year he has been piloting the affairs of the agency, a lot of positive things have happened interim of clearing Anambra of bad eggs.

