Suspect in the abduction and killing of Pa Dewan Dariye, father of the former governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye, has been apprehended 20 months after he escaped from the Jos Correctional Centre.

Recall that Pa Defwan Dariye, 93 years old, was abducted in 2020 from his home in Mushere District in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State and was later found dead.

The suspect, Abubakar Mohammed alias “Buba, along with six other suspects, abducted the old man, collected a ransom of N10 million from his family, and later killed the man.

They were initially standing trial before the Plateau State High Court, but the prime suspect, Abubakar, escaped from the correctional centre during the 2021 jailbreak, thereby causing a setback to their trial.

It was learned that Mohammed was re-arrested during the week by the police at Daffo market in Bokkos local government area of the state while trying to sell a stolen phone with the aid of tracking and surveillance by officers of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian Police.

A source close to the Jos Custodian Center disclosed that the escaped inmate Mohammed alias Buba, who escaped on September 14, 2023, was brought to the centre by policemen from Bokko Divisional Headquarters.

However, the prosecuting officer from the Plateau State Ministry of Justice, J. I. Mantu, confirmed the re-arrest of the escapee and his subsequent handover to officials of the Jos custodial centre.

Mantu said, “Abubakar was standing trial before the Plateau State High Court of Justice in Charge No: PLD/J203c/2021 alongside seven (7) other defendants: Ya’u Saidu alias Ya’u Kaban (2nd defendant); Jethro Ngusen (3rd defendant); Dausa Isah (4th defendant); Sunday Elisha Ibrahim (5th defendant); Mangut Shumwar (6th defendant); Henry Amos Dickbit (7th defendant); and Titus Ezekiel (8th defendant).

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE