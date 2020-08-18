35 Badagry communities to benefit from electrification programme ―Hon Layode

The lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Olanrewaju Layode has disclosed that arrangements are being made by the Lagos State Government for the electrification of 35 communities in Badagry.

Layode made this disclosure during a recent interview in the state.

Layode said that the project was being undertaken by the state government in conjunction with the residents of the communities, some of whom he said have provided transformers and poles for the projects.

The lawmaker, who stated that he had been having regular meetings with Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of the stare on the project, added that the government had promised to ensure the completion of the projects between now and end of October 2020.

On some of the major challenges facing the people of his constituency, Hon. Layode said that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of the state was in Badagry some days ago and that he saw the mother care centre in the general hospital and he discovered that it had not been completed.

“The Governor gave the state Ministry of Health between now and September that he wanted to come and commission the project.

“Even the Cardiac centre in the hospital, he said they should fix the equipment. We usually refer our people to Ikeja General Hospital, when we have the structure and the personnel in Badagry.

“The Governor has instructed the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi to ensure the completion of the project.

“Also the roads in Badagry need repairs, some that were built before I was born is bad. Like the one from Topo Garage to VIP Chalet and ASCON Road is bad. We heard that some of them have been approved, but funding matters.

“On the environment, we have the issue of refuse on the road that has not been packed by the PSP,” he said.

While speaking on his personal efforts for the people, the lawmaker said that he was able to provide palliatives for them during the lockdown declared by the government to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

He said that he gave food items to about 2,000 residents during the period and that he had been engaging the youths on how to keep them busy.

“I give GCE Forms to students, we give to about 150 students every year, but we are not doing that now due to COVID-19 issue.

“In December, I give items to the people, I sink boreholes for them with my personal money. Sometimes the communities call on me to repair the boreholes provided for them by the state government.

“Also, on women empowerment, we take care of the women. Some artisans come to me and I give them money for shops, generators and other items.

“Traders also come to me, but we don’t mention the names of the people we help. I even buy vehicles for youths who use them for transportation. I spent about N2 to N3 million to empower some of them recently and they will pay back in three years with a discount.

“I am still embarking another one. Everybody cannot go to school, some of them engage in jobs like driving taxis, buses and trucks.

“I also assist my people with boats for those that engage in fishing. Also on agriculture, I ensured that some of them benefitted from the YES programme when I was the Chairman of the House Committee on Agric,” he said.

Hon. Layode also spoke on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and emphasised that he had been part of those calling on the Federal Government to repair the road, which he said is an international road that should be properly managed by the government.

“We have written letters to the Federal Government to help us start work on the road and provide palliatives for us on the road.

“They have promised to do that as the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola said we should give them time.

“We heard that N1.6 Billion was approved for the road by the Federal Government during a Federal Executive Council (FEC) to do palliatives on the road. That is about three weeks now, we are waiting for a little time to write them again.

“We are calling on the Federal Government, particularly the Minister of Works and Housing as an indigene of the state, to expedite work on the road project,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE