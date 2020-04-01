FG reduces price of petrol by N1.50, now sells at N123.50

The Federal Government has further reduced the price of petrol by N1.50 and it is now to sell for N123.50 from this month.

According to a statement by the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Abdulkadir Saidu, the agency said: “PPPRA, in line with the government approval for a monthly review of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price, hereby announces Guiding PMS pump price of N123.50 per litre.

“The guiding price, which becomes effective 1st April 2020, shall apply at all retail outlets nationwide for the month of April, 2020.

“PPPRA and other relevant regulatory agencies shall continue to monitor compliance to extant regulations for a sustainable downstream petroleum sector. Members of the public and all oil marketing companies are to be guided accordingly.”

The PPPRA in the month of March announced a new price of petrol, reducing it from N145 to N125.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Testing Kits Heading To Britain Contaminated With Coronavirus

Testing kits that are due to arrive in Britain were found to have been contaminated with coronavirus, according to reports. The government claims there is currently a capacity to carry out 11,000 tests a day, while the aim is to carry out 25,000 tests per day by mid-April… Read full story

The photographs of President Muhammadu Buhari washing his hands as a precaution against contracting the coronavirus was on Tuesday, March 31, released by the Presidency with him standing inside a restroom that has a gold-plated tap. Apparently taken inside Aso Rock, the president was seen standing inside… Read full article with pictures

COVID-19: The Worst Is Yet To Occur In Africa, Say Obasanjo, Mbeki, Chissano, Kufuor, Other Leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and 11 other former presidents and prime minister in Africa on Tuesday called for effective regional cooperation and an emergency plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the continent. They also said the epidemiological progression in already affected areas has… Read full story