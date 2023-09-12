It has been confirmed that 3 out of 10 adults that visit Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi have hypertension and hypertensive related ailments.

The disclosure was made by a Consultant Family Physician with the ATBUTH, Bauchi, Dr Attahir Mohammed.

He made the confirmation while delivering a health talk on Hypertension and Cardiac arrest during the September Congress of the University of Jos Alumni Association, Bauchi chapter, held at the NUJ Secretariat.

Dr Attahir Mohamed saïd most of these patients do not even know that they have the condition until they come with one complaint or the other.

According to him, “Hypertension is a silent killer as there is no symptom, most people come when it is too late”.

The Consultant added that sudden death is associated to hypertension urging people to always go for medical check ups to know their status.

He stressed that, “Those between 18 – 40 years need to measure their blood pressure every two years, while for those above 40 years, it should be yearly”.

On reasons for the risk of hypertension, Dr Attahir Mohammed said that those who take much salt, smokers and those who take alcohol are at higher risk.

Also been black race is a contributory factor which is why people need to take preventive measures to reduce complications of hypertension which include, heart disease and kidney failure.

The medical expert advised people to modify their lifestyle, watch their weight and reduce the intake of refine sugar saying, “People should engage themselves in routine exercise at least for 30 minutes 5 times per week.”

According to him, Fast pace walk and earobics will help to keep a man healthy, also people should eat whole grains, more fruits and vegetables.





He said that people can use this period of hike in fuel to exercise using bicycle.

