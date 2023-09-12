The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has identified mischief makers as the brainchild of the attack against him to cause disaffection between him and the Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa, who said the detractors embarked on the fabrication of lies against him after escaping all their booby traps when the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, was away on medical vacation,

Ayedatiwa, who stated this in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, said the attack and falsehood were designed to pitch Akeredolu against him.

According to Odusola-Stevenson, who urged the elements to desist from blackmailing him and urged the people of the state to disregard political blackmail against him, a lot had politically gone underneath.

The statement stated, “Our attention has been drawn to some fabricated lies weaved as news stories and articles in some online media outlets that were aimed at denting the reputation of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, by some faceless individuals and groups.

“These lies would have been ignored, but we owe it a duty to prevent the public from being deceived into believing the same falsehoods being repeated and recycled in different forms by those whose sole intention is to soil the image of the man whom they see as a threat to their political interests.

“We need to remind the public that this is a continuation of the blackmail started by these same characters some months ago, with false stories planted in some media outlets against the Deputy Governor.

“However, since those lies did not yield the result they envisaged, the blackmailers have returned with fake stories about disloyalty, aimed at causing disaffection between him and the Governor.”

Odusola-Stevenson said in the statement that the faceless individuals dismissed rumours making the rounds of plans by members of the state House of Assembly to impeach Ayedatiwa to cause distraction for him ahead of the coming governorship election in the state.

He said, “These faceless individuals who have been hiding their identities because what they are putting out is pure fabrication are being sponsored by those who are threatened by the profile of the Deputy Governor, his relationship with his boss, and the goodwill he enjoys with the people.

“Many stakeholders have commended the Deputy Governor for the way he handled State affairs while he was Acting Governor, despite all his detractors did to provoke him into taking drastic actions.





He avoided their booby traps, and they tripped on their banana peels.

“Against their expectations, the Deputy Governor was in constant touch with his principal on official State matters, so there was no gap between them.

“How can the man who was constantly in touch with his boss and had prepared for his arrival to attend some other critical state matters, including the signing of the LCDA Law after passage by the State Assembly, be surprised by that same arrival?

“Those behind the falsehoods being peddled around had planned that these concocted lies about disloyalty and impeachment would irritate Mr Governor and his family to land a devastating blow on the Deputy Governor ahead of the coming governorship election in the State.

“Now that Mr. Governor is back and has started working, the Deputy Governor remains calm, committed to the duties of his office, and unruffled by the lies of desperate politicians and their agents.

The Deputy Governor remains loyal to his principal, and no amount of fabricated lies will change that.

“I remain the spokesperson for the Deputy Governor, and no one has been hired or consulted by him to speak, write or work against Mr. Governor.”

