 2O23: Lagos APC delegates commence voting to elect party’s gov candidate

• as 2 other aspirants jostling positions with Sanwo-Olu 

By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Ebonyi APC State primaries
Voting has just commenced at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan, a venue where the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheduled to elect its governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.
This followed the completion of accreditation of party delegates around 2 pm, when the Chairman, Governorship Electoral Committee, Alhaji Adamu Shetima, disclosed that the total number of delegates was 1198.
According to him, the state has a total of 1205 delegates, but only 1198 were accredited.


Already delegates from Agege Local Government are in the queue now and casting their votes for the candidate of their choice.
Three aspirants are jostling for the party’s ticket, including the incumbent, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; Mr Olawale Oluwo and Mr AbdulAhmed Mustapha.
Only Governor Sanwo-Olu is currently seated at the main bowl of the stadium where the voting is held, while the deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat as well as the Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr Tayo Ayorinde sit beside him watching the exercise as it holds.
As delegates from Agege are about to conclude voting, the party’s Governorship Electoral Committee Chairman, Alhaji Shetima, has asked their counterparts for Apapa to get set for their own, with Eti-Osa delegates to follow suit.
Details later…

