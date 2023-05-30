THE National Directorate of Employment (NDE), in its renewed efforts to engage unemployed Nigerians in gainful employment activities, recently empowered 276 unemployed persons under its Agricultural Enhancement Scheme (AES).

According to the NDE, 276 beneficiaries across 12 states of the federation including FCT were given N100,000 each, totaling N27,600,000.

Following the disbursement, the Federal Government has said it will continue to sustain efforts through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to create opportunities for unemployed youths to enable them empower themselves and become self-sufficient.

Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, director-general of NDE, made this known in Asaba, Delta State on the occasion of orientation of loan beneficiaries of the scheme under the Rural Employment Promotion (REP) department of the NDE.

The DG, represented by the Delta State Coordinator, NDE, Mr Jinanwa Chukwuma, said the occasion is remarkable because it is a clear demonstration of the commitment of former president Muhammadu Buhari to youths’ employment generation, food security, wealth creation and pulling of 100,000 million people out of poverty.

Fikpo went on to enjoin the beneficiaries to see the gesture as a rare opportunity which should not be allowed to fail because they have been trained in modern agriculture and life skills to be able to overcome the challenges of their immediate environment.

He told them that the loan empowerment provides them with the required finances for entrepreneurship and they should therefore justify these efforts by putting in their best to succeed and repay the loan in due time so that other unemployed youths will benefit subsequently.

According to a statement made available to journalists by Okonkwor Ngozi, Principal Information Officer in Delta State branch office, Mr Edem Duke, the Head of Department, Rural Employment Promotion (REP), in his remarks, explained that the purpose of the loan disbursement is to encourage the beneficiaries to start up their entrepreneurship through agriculture and sensitise them on the effective utilisation of the loan which will be disbursed to them.

Mr Chukwuma also urged the loan beneficiaries to make effective use of the loan for the purpose for which it was obtained.

