THE National President of the Nigerian Union of Mine Workers (NUMW), Comrade Alhaji Hamza Muhammed, has warned members of the union not to be involved in illegal mining in Kogi State and in Nigeria at large.

He gave the warning during the official inauguration of the Heavy Equipment Operators Section (HEOPS) of the union in Lokoja.

Comrade Muhammed noted that illegal mining is killing the nation’s economy, warning that any member involved will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He urged them to always follow due process in their activities and to avoid tarnishing the image of the union.

He also commended the newly inaugurated Heavy Equipment Operators Section (HEOPS) and also congratulated the newly appointed national coordinator, Dr Chris Jimmy, and other members of his executive.

The national coordinator of HEOPS, during his acceptance speech, promised to fight to secure the fundamental rights of all operators in Nigeria.

He said, “With a heart full of joy, I want to start by appreciating God Almighty, the entire members of the National Administrative Council (NAC), all members of the National Executive Council (NEC), and the entire members of Nigeria Union of Mine Workers including myself

“The journey so far has been swift and rugged for the operators.

It is only in Nigeria that we have foreigners coming to Nigeria and exploiting Nigerians, mostly operators. But with the inauguration of the Heavy Equipment Operators section of Nigeria Union of Mine Workers, I am glad to announce to you that it is freedom time for operators.

“Our mode of operation includes registration, welfare measures, collective bargaining, industrial action, legal action, union seal, etc. On behalf of all operators present here as jointly agreed and all operators in Nigeria, we accept this inauguration to become one body in Nigeria, so as to uplift the operator workman from a poor living condition to a good standard living condition.”

Those inaugurated include Com Dr Chris Jimmy as National Coordinator HEOPS, Com, Engr. James Danjuma as National HEOPS Secretary, Com Ishiaka Igono as National HEOPS Industrial Relations Officer (I.R.O) and Comrade Lawal Ibrahim as National HEOPS Publicity Secretary, Comrade Bala Muhammed as National HEOPS Financial Secretary, and also State Chairmen in the 36 states of Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory.





