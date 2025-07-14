2027: Why I’m supporting ADC coalition — Sule Lamido

A former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, said his reason for supporting the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition led by Senator David Mark is for the unity and progress of the country, not for selfish interest.

The People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain disclosed this while speaking to Tribune Online in Dutse, Jigawa state capital, saying he is supporting the ADC coalition on national patriotism and efforts to protect democracy.

He said, “Any patriotic Nigerian with a common man in his heart must give his contribution to overturn the present administration to save the country, particularly ordinary people who are thrown into hardship in every sector.”

Lamido, who reaffirmed his membership of PDP, said he will not leave the party which gave birth and helped to build, that did well for Nigeria and Nigerians.

The former governor maintained that his duty in Nigeria is to render advice and guidance for the betterment of the country and to shape the future of Nigeria.

Lamido appeared at the PDP political gathering where the senator representing Jigawa South West under Senator Mustapha Khabeeb, with the Jigawa State chairman of the ADC, Alhaji Kabiru Hussaini and used the opportunity to introduce him to the PDP members.

Commenting on the empowerment programme, Lamido commended the federal lawmakers for making the state proud by living up to expectations and promoting the values and principles of the PDP.

In his part, the Senator representing Jigawa South West senatorial district, Mustapha Khabeeb, said over 3000 constituents would benefit from the empowerment with different items worth billions of Naira.

The federal lawmaker reminded the people that the PDP government between 1999 to 2015, and particularly that of Sule Lamido between 2007- 2015, the PDP has a lot of success stories to tell, “PDP came with progress and developmental strides, but today APC has left them with abject poverty”.

Senator Mustapha said, “Today we are empowering 3000 people with different items that will lift them out of poverty as we did several times in the past, and we will continue to ensure it goes around and all benefits.”

Items distributed include six hundred irrigation machines, one hundred solar irrigation machines, one hundred Paddy rice threshing machines, sewing machines, grinding machines, seven hundred and fifty sprayers with three thousand litres of herbicides, among others.

