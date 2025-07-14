North-West govs declare Tuesday public holiday to honour Buhari

The North-West Governors Forum has declared Tuesday, July 15, 2025, a public holiday across all states in the region in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in a hospital in the United Kingdom.

In a statement signed by the Forum’s Chairman and Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, the governors expressed shock and sorrow over the passing of the elder statesman.

“The Northwest Governors Forum receives with shock and deep sorrow the news of the passing of our beloved former President, General Muhammadu Buhari, who breathed his last, yesterday at a hospital in the United Kingdom,” Radda said.

He described Buhari as a “father, leader, and the pride of the Northwest region,” adding that he lived a life marked by “service, integrity, and sacrifice for the betterment of Nigeria.”

As part of the region’s tribute, Radda announced the unanimous decision of the governors to observe Tuesday as a public holiday in all Northwest states. “This gesture reflects the deep reverence we hold for a man who dedicated his entire life to serving Nigeria and humanity,” he stated.

According to the statement, the remains of the late former President will arrive in Katsina at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, while the burial ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

“We call on all Nigerians to join us in prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul,” Radda urged.

He also extended condolences on behalf of the Forum to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the immediate family of the deceased, the Government and people of Katsina State, and Nigerians at large.

“May Allah (SWT) grant him Aljanah Firdaus and give his family, friends, and all Nigerians the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement concluded.

