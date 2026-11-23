The Peter Obi Media Office has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by some political actors to associate the former presidential candidate with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as part of efforts to weaken his growing political support in Northern Nigeria.

The Media Office, in a statement issued on Monday and signed by Idris Zekeri Jnr., alleged that some individuals within the ruling party, alongside elements of the opposition, were coordinating an anti-Obi propaganda campaign aimed at exploiting Nigeria’s ethnic and security divisions.

It claimed that the alleged campaign was intended to portray Obi as politically aligned with IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and Biafran separatism to discourage Northern Nigerians, particularly young people, from supporting the Obi-Kwankwaso political movement.

The office expressed concern that the alleged campaign could involve sponsored reports in Northern newspapers, interviews on Northern-based radio stations and coordinated narratives across social media platforms.

It cited a recent claim by social media personality, Gucci Commando, who allegedly claimed to have visited Kanu in Sokoto and attributed political endorsements in support of Obi to him.

Describing the claim as questionable, the Media Office insisted that allegations of such magnitude required independent verification and should not be presented as established facts.

It maintained that Obi was neither an ethnic nor a religious candidate, stressing that his political vision was driven by the need to address Nigeria’s economic, security and governance challenges.

“Peter Obi is neither an ethnic nor a religious candidate. He is a Nigerian whose political vision and aspirations extend beyond ethnic, religious, and regional divisions,” the statement said.

The office further maintained that Obi’s commitment to justice, dialogue, national reconciliation and the rule of law should not be misconstrued as support for separatist movements.

It also appealed to Nigerians, particularly those in the North, not to allow political propaganda to undermine relationships built around the collective aspiration for a better country.

According to the statement, the Obi-Kwankwaso political engagement was a national initiative rather than an ethnic project.

“The Media Office will not be silent while efforts are made to manipulate public opinion through fabricated reports, sponsored narratives, and intentional misrepresentation,” it declared.

It challenged those making allegations against Obi to provide verifiable evidence rather than resort to insinuations and unsubstantiated claims.

The Media Office also urged the media, particularly Northern newspapers, to uphold professional standards by independently verifying political claims and rejecting attempts to use media platforms to promote divisive narratives.

It argued that Nigeria’s prevailing challenges required serious national conversations on poverty, insecurity, unemployment, education, healthcare and accountable leadership rather than what it described as fabricated political identities and distractions.

The statement added that Obi’s political constituency remained Nigeria, insisting that his vision and commitment were directed towards the welfare and development of all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic, religious or regional backgrounds.