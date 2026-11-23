The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday across the nation.

NiMet’s weather ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‍‍⁠‌⁠‍⁠⁠‌‌​outlook released on Sunday in Abuja anticipated slight dust haze with good visibility over Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and

Zamfara in the North West of northern region.

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NiMet forecast a sunny and dry atmosphere over the North East region throughout the forecast period, with a sunny and hazy atmosphere over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.

It predicted a partly cloudy, hazy atmosphere across the southern region during the morning hours.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rains are expected over parts of Cross River, Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

“For Tuesday, a sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period, while a sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.

‘’Partly cloudy in hazy skies are expected across the southern region during the morning hours. There is a slim prospect of isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Bayelsa and Delta states during the afternoon or evening period,’’ it said.

NiMet forecast a sunny and hazy atmosphere over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday, with a sunny and hazy atmosphere over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.

It envisaged partly cloudy skies across the southern region with prospect of isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States during the afternoon or evening period.

The agency urged the general public, especially people with Asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues, to be cautious of the present weather and take necessary precautions as dust particles are in suspension.

“Dry Harmattan winds can amplify fire outbreaks. Do not dispose of lighted cigarettes, matches, or charcoal carelessly.

“Avoid indiscriminate bush burning during this season. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets when not in use.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website,” it said.