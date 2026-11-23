Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Samuel Animashaun Perry, known professionally as Broda Shaggi, has revealed that he was prepared to continue his entertainment career on crutches if his recovery from a gunshot injury did not go as expected.

The comedian disclosed this while recounting his experience during a thanksgiving service at Harvesters International Christian Service on Sunday.

He explained that he initially feared losing his leg and wondered how the injury would affect his brand.

According to him, he was rushed to another hospital in Ikeja, where medical personnel quickly attended to him and administered first aid.

He said the prompt response gave him hope of survival, although he remained uncertain about the fate of his injured leg.

“So eventually, we got to the next hospital in Ikeja. They were very fast. They brought me in and started the first aid. That was when I knew that, okay, I was going to be alive, at least for now, then I could think about my leg later,” he said.

Broda Shaggi explained that after becoming stable, his thoughts shifted to the future of his entertainment brand and how he would continue working if he lost the use of his leg.

“After I became stable in the hospital, I started thinking about what would happen to my brand without this leg,” he said.

He disclosed that he initially avoided seeing people and instructed his manager not to inform his mother about the incident because he expected to be discharged within two or three days.

“I was just in the hospital, and I didn’t want to see anyone. I even told my manager not to tell my mum because, in my mind, I was thinking I would be out of the hospital in two or three days,” he recounted.

However, after spending one week and then two weeks in the hospital, he eventually informed his mother following encouragement from someone identified as Kenza.

He said he initially told his mother only that he was in the hospital without revealing that he had been shot, to prevent her from panicking.

“Kenza was like, ‘You need to tell your mum,’ so I just had to call her. I didn’t tell her I was shot; I just told her I was in the hospital so she wouldn’t shout wherever she was,” he said.

Recounting his mother’s reaction, the comedian said seeing him in that condition was difficult for both of them, as it was the first time she would see him in such a position.

“She came, she saw me, she felt really bad. I felt bad because that was the first time she would see me in that position and the first time I would see myself in that position,” he said.

“I’m not going to lie, I was thinking I was going to lose it.”

The comedian also expressed gratitude to Pastor Bolaji, whom he credited with encouraging him to seek medical treatment abroad.

He revealed that even after four months, he was reluctant to travel outside the country and was still struggling with mobility.

“After four months, I was just like, I don’t want to travel outside the country. I couldn’t walk. It was just me on my crutches, and this leg was always raised,” he said.

Describing the extent of his dependence on others during his hospital stay, he added that he needed assistance with basic daily activities.

“I was in the hospital. The helpers in the hospital were the ones bathing me,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his recovery, Broda Shaggi said he had already made up his mind to continue his career regardless of the outcome.

“I’m not going to lie to you guys. I had already made up my mind that whatever happens, I would use that crutch and continue as Broda Shaggi. But thank God it didn’t go that way,” he said.