2027: Why coalition members adopted ADC — Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate under the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has revealed reason coalition members formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections.

According to him, no single group can transform the country alone, and building bridges is essential to dismantling structures that perpetuate poverty and insecurity.

It be recalled ADC recently appointed Distinguished Senator David Mark as its National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as its National Secretary.

Obi, in a statement on Thursday, emphasised that the decision to adopt the ADC was made after deep reflection on Nigeria’s current state and the need for collective action to drive change.

“This decision was not made lightly. It comes from deep reflection on where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward.

“Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritize the nation’s future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first.

“No one group can change Nigeria alone. To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls even when those bridges are uneasy,” Obi stated.