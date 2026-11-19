The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced capacity-building training for 3,096 Electoral Officers and Assistant Electoral Officers (EOs and AEOs) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The training, organised by The Electoral Institute (TEI), began on Monday, November 16, 2026.

It will run in phases until November 23, 2026, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The workshops will cover the updated electoral framework, processes and procedures for election management, as well as the Commission’s technological innovations.

In a related development, INEC, in collaboration with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, organised an Inclusive Voter Education Forum for women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Lagos State.

The forum is part of efforts to promote inclusive participation in the 2027 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Lagos State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, represented by the Administrative Secretary, Mrs Olori Tadese Adenike, said the Commission was committed to ensuring equal opportunities for every eligible Nigerian, irrespective of gender or disability.

She commended the Government of Canada, through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), and IFES for supporting inclusive electoral participation.

The forum featured goodwill messages from Ms Mud Olivia of the Canadian Embassy, Mr Seray Jah, IFES Country Coordinator, Barrister Bolarinwa Salami, Lagos State Chairperson of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), and Mrs Yemisi Ige of the Patriotic Women Organisation.

Presentations focused on INEC’s preparations for inclusive participation, voters’ information needs, electoral rights, accessibility and voting assistance.

Participants were also guided on how to verify their voter registration details, identify their polling units, undergo accreditation, follow voting procedures and protect the secrecy of their ballots.

The sessions were facilitated by Mrs Esther Emeh, Head of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Lagos State; Mr Ayopo Lawal, Voter Education Desk Officer; Mrs Lakunuya Dorothy Bello, Director of Gender and Inclusivity, INEC Headquarters; and Mrs Yewande Jegede, Gender and Inclusivity Desk Officer, INEC Lagos State.