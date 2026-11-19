The embattled Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, has alleged that his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, asked him to step down as Chairman of the church’s Board of Trustees to allow her to occupy the position.

Jimmy made the allegation on Wednesday while addressing about 300 church workers amid the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the church, according to Church Times.

He disclosed that the disagreement over the board’s leadership was among the issues that strained his relationship with members of the Board of Trustees, which reportedly began about a year after he became Senior Pastor.

According to him, some board members wanted him to relinquish his position as chairman and concentrate on his pastoral responsibilities, a request he said he found difficult to accept.

Church Times quoted him as saying, “That was a hard pill for him to swallow. He said he sensed that what the board wanted to do was to control him, insisting that he would not allow that to happen.”

Jimmy further alleged that his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, personally approached him and asked him to vacate the chairmanship for her to take over.

The disagreement reportedly led to interventions by other church leaders, including Bishop Mike Okonkwo, before the matter was presented to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Recounting the meeting with Adeboye, Jimmy accused members of the board of making false allegations against him.

He said, “When we got to Pastor Adeboye, I was there, and I watched every board member lie against me to my face.”

According to the publication, Adeboye listened to Jimmy’s account before advising the parties to resolve their differences. He also reminded him that his calling was to preach the gospel rather than serve as board chairman.

The cleric reportedly warned that failure to settle the disagreement would have serious consequences, telling the parties that “it will not be goodbye, it will be bye-bye.”

Jimmy also revealed that the board, which included Pastors Kunle Areogun and Rotimi Okpaise, presented him with seven conditions during the dispute, but he accepted only four.

The leadership disagreement has since escalated, with a faction of the church’s Board of Trustees announcing on Tuesday, November 17, that it had withdrawn recognition of Jimmy as Senior Pastor with immediate effect.

The faction subsequently appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as the interim spiritual and administrative leader of the church.

It cited a 2021 succession video in which the late founder of the church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor.

Jimmy, who recorded the video at his father’s request before he underwent surgery in the United States, recently admitted that retaining it after his father recovered was a mistake.

He explained that his father had subsequently instructed him to delete the recording because the surgery was successful, but he failed to do so.

In the video, the late founder said, “In case of my demise, which I don’t expect to happen soon, or a situation where I cannot write or talk, please, the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun.”

He also designated Jimmy as Areogun’s immediate administrative assistant and head of the youth church.