The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Zamfara State has formed a group of intellectuals known as Marafa Ambassadors for Change to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night in Gusau, the group’s State Coordinator, Comrade Mukhtar Yahuza General, said the movement was established to pursue a common goal.

“The Marafa Ambassadors for Change is a prestigious intellectual movement comprising youth graduates, elites, and business people united by a common purpose to support Senator Marafa, Zamfara NDC governorship come 2027 in the state.

“NDC governorship candidate in Zamfara State is a leader of proven integrity, competence with vision.

“The Marafa Ambassadors for Change is a group of intellectuals and business people with a prestigious blueprint and has structure from the grassroots, across the 14 local government areas.

“We will continue day and night until we defeat this government that failed to protect the lives of Zamfara citizens.

“We commend Modibbo Aminu for uniting intellectual youth and forming the Marafa Ambassadors for Change. We also hail the State Coordinator, Comrade Mukhtar Yahuza General, a brilliant person with vast experience.”