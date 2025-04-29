2027: Group drums support for Ambode

AHEAD of the 2027 elections, members of the Ambode Support Group (ASG) have revealed the real reasons why many Lagos residents are calling for the return of former Governor Akinwumi Ambode to office, because of the legacy he left behind.

This was just as the support group volunteered to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) for the former governor if he indicated interest to join in the race.

Ambode governed the state from 2015 to 2019, but lost the ticket of the APC at the primary election, a development that denied him a second term in office.

Deputy Director in charge of mobilisation in Ambode Support Group, Dr. Olumuyiwa Olusi, told newsmen in Lagos on Monday that the impactful projects the former governor left behind in the four years of his administration still touch the lives of the people.

According to Olusi, “Former Governor Ambode enjoys humongous support among residents of Lagos whose lives he touched positively while in office. We all understand how he lost his bid for a second term in office and not on the ground of performance.

“The legacy he left behind both in human capital development, infrastructure, and total transformation of Lagos is still there for all to see.

“Lagosians have demonstrated solidarity and support, which is evidently seen in their call for him to come back and complete what he has started in our dear state.”

