2027: Alao-Akala’s widow rallies support for Tinubu

Alao-Akala Transformation Movement (ATM) has empowered widows, religious leaders and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders with cash assistance in Irepo, Oorelope and Olorunsogo local government areas of Oyo, while mobilising grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The initiative, spearheaded by the movement’s chairperson and former First Lady of Oyo, Chief Mrs. Oluwakemi Alao-Akala, was unveiled in Kishi, headquarters of Irepo Local Government Area, as part of efforts to sustain the political legacy of the late former governor, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The programme also marked the inauguration of ATM’s activities in the three local government areas, with participants calling for unity among members of the late governor’s political family ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the event, Chief Oluwakemi Akala said the initiative was designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable residents, strengthen the movement’s grassroots presence and promote the Renewed Hope agenda of the Tinubu Administration.

She urged residents of the area to support Tinubu’s re-election bid and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections, including the party’s governorship candidate in Oyo state and candidates for the state House of Assembly.

Explaining the source of the funds distributed to beneficiaries, the former First Lady said the assistance came from her personal resources.

“It is my money that I came to share with them”, she said, urging the beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously to improve their livelihoods and support their families.

She also called for greater attention to local government administration, lamenting the poor state of roads and other infrastructure in the area.

“The gospel I am preaching is local government. If you have an elected chairman, our society would be better than this”, she said.

Chief Mrs Akala expressed hope that local governments would be allowed to discharge their responsibilities more effectively, particularly in addressing infrastructure deficits and other pressing needs at the grassroots.

The Director-General of ATM, Hon. Ademola Alao-Akala, said the movement was established to reunite the political family of his late father and sustain the former governor’s contributions to the development of Oyo State.

He said that the movement emerged from the need to reconnect political associates and supporters who had become scattered following the death of their principal.

“The rationale behind ATM is that we saw the need to continue the good works that our principal, our father, Alao-Akala, was known for. We also saw that there was a vacuum since his departure to the beyond,” Ademola said.

According to him, the movement would provide a platform for members of the late governor’s political family to reconnect, pursue common goals and sustain their relevance in Oyo State’s political landscape.

He added that the Kishi programme combined the inauguration of the movement’s activities in the area with the empowerment initiative introduced by the former First Lady.

The Minority Leader of the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Salami Waliu Ayinde, who represents Irepo/Olorunsogo State Constituency under the APC, 2023 – 2027, described the intervention as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s grassroots support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ayinde, who commended the movement’s leadership for extending the initiative to the federal constituency, expressed optimism that the programme would improve the party’s electoral prospects.

“We really appreciate our mother for bringing this opportunity to our federal constituency. This programme will boost our support for the APC and help us work towards winning the 2027 general election,” he said.

The lawmaker advised beneficiaries to invest the money in small-scale businesses and other productive ventures capable of generating regular income rather than spending it entirely on immediate needs.

“My advice to the beneficiaries is that they should make good use of the money to establish small businesses that can provide daily income and help them sustain their families,” he said.

He also prayed for Allah’s blessings on the organisers and beneficiaries, appreciating the ATM leadership for extending financial support to vulnerable residents and party stakeholders.

Earlier, the Alao-Akala Transformation Movement paid a courtesy visit to the Iba of Kishi, Oba Moshood Oyekola Lawal Arowoduye II, as part of its engagements in the community.

The event attracted APC members, religious leaders, widows, and other residents from Irepo, Oorelope, and Olorunsogo, with the movement reaffirming its commitment to humanitarian support, political unity, and grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.