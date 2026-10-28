Education, ethical leadership key to Nigeria’s development — Justice Adedipe-Olatoregun

A retired Justice of the Federal High Court and Chairman of the Lagos State Public Petitions, Anti-Corruption and Transparency Commission, Justice Cecilia Mojisola Adedipe-Olatoregun, has called for increased investment in formal and informal education to produce entrepreneurial, knowledgeable and morally upright citizens capable of transforming Nigeria.

Adedipe-Olatoregun made the call while delivering the 11th Venerable Emmanuel Alayande Memorial Alumni Lecture at Ibadan Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

The lecture was themed, “The Future We Must Build: Education, Enterprise and Ethical Leadership for National Transformation.”

Venerable Alayande served as principal of Ibadan Grammar School for 20 years, from 1948 to 1968.

The retired jurist said the future of any nation depended not merely on its natural resources or economic strength, but also on the character, knowledge and values of its people.

She stressed that sustainable national transformation required deliberate and sustained investment in education, productive enterprise and ethical leadership.

According to her, nation-building begins in families, where values are nurtured, and educational institutions, where minds are developed and character refined. She added that enterprises create opportunities through innovation, while responsible leadership places the common good above personal interests.

Adedipe-Olatoregun said Nigeria’s desired future would not emerge by chance or through government efforts alone, but through the collective commitment of institutions and citizens to values that promote national unity, innovation and responsible leadership.

She added that such a commitment was necessary to prepare future generations to inherit a stronger, fairer and more prosperous country.

Earlier, the President-General of the Ibadan Grammar School Old Students’ Association, Barrister Adedayo Onakoya, described the annual lecture as a celebration of scholarship, legacy and the enduring values that had defined the institution over the years.

Onakoya said Alayande understood that education went beyond acquiring certificates to include the development of character, discipline, responsibility and the ability to make positive contributions to society.

The lecture was attended by former students of the school and a daughter of the late Alayande, Chief (Mrs) Bukola Oni.