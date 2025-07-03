Kidnapped Bayelsa judge regains freedom

The Bayelsa State High Court Judge, Justice E.G. Umokoro has regained freedom after 12 days in captivity, without payment of ransom from the kidnappers’ den.

The kidnappers had last Saturday demanded the sum equivalent of N300 million naira in foreign currency for his release.

The release of the judge followed days of joint Police Tactical operations led by the Commander of the Operation Puff Adder, CSP Chris Nwaogbo.

It was also gathered that few of the suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction were identified and traced to the Ekeremor area of the State where the abducted Judge hails from.

Some of his relations, according to security sources, reached out to families of his abductors and threatened fire and brimstone if he is not released with immediate effect.

But the State Director of the DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi and the State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, announced on Thursday night that the Kidnapped Bayelsa judge was released without ransome and rescued unhurt.

The Kidnapped Bayelsa judge, Justice Umokoro, expressed appreciation to everyone who participated in his rescue effort, describing the last 12 days as confusing for him.

He mentioned that he was feeling increasingly confused while in the kidnappers’ den. He said, “I was confused in the kidnappers’ den. I still couldn’t come to terms with the fact that I had been kidnapped and kept in the forest, exposed to the cold. I thank God I was rescued alive.”

“The kidnappers told me I should have fallen critically ill. I was subjected to cold. I prayed to God that if I come out, I will testify to his goodness.”

Speaking at the State headquarters of the DSS, the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Daniel Ayah, said the rescue of Justice Umokoro is a collective effort of the security agencies, the Judiciary and the State Government.

Justice Ayah pointed out that the Chief Judge of the State was disturbed by the 12-day kidnapping drama of Justice Umokoro.

He confirmed that three major suspects were arrested in connection to the judge’s abduction and that the police have identified three key suspects who are still at large.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Idu said the joint efforts of the security agencies are bound together towards the rescue of the abducted judge.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Barr. Clement Kekemeke, commended the men of the judiciary and the bar for their calmness and composure during the 12-day abduction of the judge, “we embarked on court boycott and down tools. Everyone played their roles and it tells us that in time of trouble, we should be united.”

The State Commissioner of Information, Hon. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai expressed joy at the release of the abducted judge, saying the safe release of the judge has vindicated the State Government and affirmed the State as a safe haven.

She pointed out that despite the attempts by propagandists to rubbish the efforts of the State Government in terms of investment in security, the security agencies rose up to the occasion by ensuring that he was rescued unhurt.

“It is a triumph that the security agencies are working harmoniously with the state Government. Bayelsa has invested so much in security.”

