Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has described the year 2024 as a year of changing the gears of development in the state and the country at large.

In his New Year’s message at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, the Governor reflected on the challenges faced by the state and nation in 2023 and expressed optimism for the future.

The Governor highlighted the resilience of ndị Anambra, acknowledging the sacrifices made by everyone and praying for God’s grace

He also noted the state’s efforts in implementing measures to address challenges in the past year. He described 2024 as critical and pivotal in accelerating change by the government at all levels.

Moving forward, the governor emphasised the need for unity and collaboration among Ndi Anambra and Nigerians alike.

He urged the people to work together towards the shared vision of a prosperous and productive Anambra State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Primate Ayodele releases 91-page prophecy for 2024

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is…

NIMC issues new guidelines for date of birth modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued new guidelines for the modification of…

Sen Natasha spreads Christmas cheer with generous palliatives in Kogi Central

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on…

Five Nigerian musicians who had the biggest hit songs in 2023

Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making…

History will judge me, I gave Nigeria my best as ‘president,’ IBB declares

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has said history will judge him as leader of the country for…

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua delivered one of his best displays in recent memory with an impressive stoppage of Otto Wallin in…