FG to pay N45,000 monthly stipend to technical college students nationwide

In an effort to reposition technical education in Nigeria, the Federal Government (FG) has approved a monthly stipend of N45,000 for students enrolled in technical colleges across the country.

The development, described as a landmark move to revitalise Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, during an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

Bugaje noted that the initiative is part of the broader reforms under the second-year administration of President Bola Tinubu aimed at making TVET a more appealing alternative to conventional university education.

He explained that beyond the stipend, the government would also fund tuition fees, provide allowances for industry-based supervisors – referred to as “master class” instructors – and cover the cost of skill certification.

“With this, young people will find it more attractive to come to a technical college, acquire skills qualification, get jobs locally and even beyond the borders of Nigeria.

“This way, the whole sector is being repositioned. We are at the moment facing what you may call either a resurrection or a rebirth of TVET.

“During colonial days and early part of our independence, TVET had received attention.

” But, since 1980s, we have been going down the drains. That is why the number of technical colleges has dropped, from 129 at the moment, compared to 15,000 senior secondary schools in Nigeria,” he said.

Despite decades of neglect, Bugaje expressed confidence that the new policy would restore the sector to its former status.

He revealed that the government has earmarked N120 billion to support students under the TVET initiative, with the funds to be disbursed through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

“The N45,000 is not as a loan, but a grant. Students who enjoy this are not going to pay back.

“We want to encourage more people to enroll in technical education,” he said.

To ensure the sustainability of the programme, Bugaje disclosed that the Minister of Education is championing a new legislative proposal to establish a National Skills Fund under the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

The bill, he said, would soon be presented to the National Assembly.

“This was an idea we have been talking about in the past years, but the new minister has taken it up.

“The bill shall soon be presented in the National Assembly to establish the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework and under it, the National Skills Fund.

“The National Skills Fund will continue to fund TVET institutions, not only those in government colleges, but also those in the private sector.”

