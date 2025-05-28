Gospel minister, Big Bolaji, buried amidst tears in Ibadan

Bolaji Olarewaju, popularly known as Big B, was laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State, on May 28. The remains of the late celebrated gospel minister were buried in the presence of his wife, siblings, family members, and well-wishers who gathered at the All Souls Private Cemetery, Ido, Ibadan.

Before his final burial, a series of events were organized in his honor, including a praise and testimony night held in Lagos and Ibadan on May 26 and 27. Many of his colleagues from the gospel music industry attended, including Dunsin Oyekan, Tosin Bee, Mike Abdul, Bidemi Olaoba, Beejay Sax, Gbenga Adenuga, Yetunde Are, Bois Olorun, Akintayo, among others.

The ministers, who took turns to eulogize Big B, spoke glowingly about his ability to connect people, emphasizing his role as a bridge builder.

In his message during the burial ceremony on May 28, Bishop T.V. Adelakun stressed that while Big Bolaji lived a life of impact, everyone should emulate him, emphasizing that life is not measured by duration, but by donation.

He said, “Life is too short. Some live a hundred years but make no particular impact in any aspect of endeavor. Life is about donation, not duration. We must all endeavor to live this life better than we met it.”

Some of the men of God present included Pastor Austin Ologbese, Bishop Femi Emmanuel, Pastors Femi Oduwole, Sola Oludoyi, among others.

Also speaking during the tribute session, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi and gospel music icon Tope Alabi shared why love must lead every aspect of humanity.

“Bolaji was family to me. He was very passionate about the body of Christ and the upliftment of the Gospel. His passing is a rude shock, but in all things, we must thank God. He has done his part, and we must also emulate his passionate and generous nature,” Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi said.

In her tribute, Minister Tope Alabi spoke about why everyone must strive to live a life accountable to God.

“It is a sad loss to the body of Christ, but we must continue to give glory to God because Big B loved God. He lived his life for God and made an indelible impact by touching lives. My charge to the rest of us is: How do we want to be remembered? We must let love lead and do all we can to advance the kingdom of Christ,” she said.

Bolaji Olarewaju was a celebrated worship minister and an ordained pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). He died at age 50 and is survived by his wife and two children.

