FORMER president, Muhammadu Buhari has said he was happy when his successor, President Bola Tinubu increased the price of petrol.

There were several attempts by Buhari to remove the fuel subsidy but all failed.

However, the former Nigerian leader made his feelings known at the annual dialogue of Katsina Consultative Forum (KCF) held at the weekend.

According to him, he thought with the removal of fuel subsidy, visitors to his house in Daura would reduce.

But he said it was not so as Nigerians contribute money to fuel their vehicles to pay homage to him.

“I’ve seen the good and bad side of Nigeria; I thanked God I have now settled at home and people are coming to pay homage daily.

“I was happy when Tinubu increased the petrol pump price, thinking that will reduce the number of people visiting me at home, but they later resorted to organising themselves to raise funds to barge into my house,” he said.

