2023: Why Voters Registration is low ― APC North-West zone

The All Progressives Congress(APC) North West zonal leadership has decried low turn out of prospective in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

A statement by Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, North West at a gathering in Dutse, the state capital attributed the development to what he called “the inadequacy of capturing systems which results in the poor outcome recorded by the geographical zone.”

Mailafiya disclosed that the visit to Jigawa State was a continuation of the North-West zonal leadership tour of the zone said ‘prominent among issues raised at the meeting is the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and how the zone should position itself in bringing victory to the party at all levels.

“Participants resolved to work for the unity of party members and stronger commitment to mobilise Nigerians to vote to elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima as the next President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all candidates of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

Immediate past Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum who incidentally is the National Vice Chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman in his remarks informed the participants that all the issues raised during the interaction will be reflected in his report at the end of the tour for proper documentation and action.

The Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, who was represented by his deputy and the party gubernatorial candidate in the state Alhaji Umar Namadi, thanked Salihu Lukman-led party officials for visiting the state for a fact-finding mission.

The Deputy Governor enumerated measures taken to strengthen the party in the state. The measures include among other things, the establishment of a reconciliation committee which is saddled with the responsibility of reaching out to aggrieved party members for reconciliation.

Another committee established by the Jigawa State Government is that of the voter registrations which is charged with the responsibility of ensuring the success of the exercise in the state.

