2023: We’ll Ensure Effective Implementation Of Kolmani Integrated Development Project- Inuwa Assures

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has assured that the All Progressives Congress, (APC) led Government in the state will ensure effective oil exploitation and full actualization of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

The Governor gave the assurance at the palace of the Emir of Pindiga, Muhammad Seyoji Ahmad during a visit of his campaign team to the area.

Inuwa Yahaya said that his administration pursues with all vigor and seriousness any project capable of improving the standard of living of the common man, recounting how his administration boldly worked with relevant stakeholders and pushed for the actualization of the Kolmani Integrated Project for the benefit of people of Gombe state.

He said, “just two months after assuming power, we started moving around, from the NNPC to the Villa to push for oil exploitation in Kolmani and to God be the glory we have succeeded in securing the project. Thanks to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for making it a reality.”

He also said that “On our part, we did everything we could to make sure that this development has come to stay in Gombe and you are all witnesses that the project has been flagged off, and hopefully soon, our people will begin to reap its benefits”.

The Governor assured the people that the APC government, with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the helm, will continue with oil exploitation in the North as stated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “At the formal Flagg off of Kolmani Project by President Buhari, our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended the ceremony and committed to continue with the project when elected”.





Inuwa Yahaya also assured to continue repositioning Gombe State on the path of progress and sustainable development.

“We will continue to provide quality leadership that will take the state to the promised land. We will never be reckless nor rest on our oars in discharging our duties”, he affirmed.

The Governor however lamented the increasing security threat in the area, calling on traditional rulers and community leaders to intensify efforts towards tackling the problems, maintaining that security is the catalyst for any meaningful development.

In his response, the Emir of Pindiga, Muhammad Seyoji Ahmad applauded Governor Inuwa’s uncommon zeal and steadfastness towards fighting for the course of his people, the trait he described as praiseworthy, citing the actualization of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project as one good example.

The Royal father thanked the governor specifically for numerous developmental projects within his domain, especially the ongoing construction of a 24km road from Nasarawo to Kolmani which will link up several communities and connect the emirate’s headquarters with the Kolmani oil field for the economic prosperity of the people.

In his welcome address at the Palace, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Hon. Sunusi Ahmad (Mai Dalan Pindiga) extolled Governor Inuwa for not forsaking the area.

He said that the Governor had executed numerous developmental projects in the area, reassuring that “Pindiga people are solidly behind Inuwa and will ensure the success of his reelection bid.

Hon. Sanusi specifically mentioned some of the projects executed by the Inuwa-led administration in the region including the 15km road Mararraban Jabba – Jabba–Sambo Daji–Pandi Kola-Gwaram–Garin Wada, connecting several communities, 15km Tashan Magarya Kumo-Luggerawo-Bappa Ibrahima-Papa Road, renovation of Pindiga and Tumu cottage hospitals, the building of schools, water supply among others.

The Campaign team had earlier berthed at the Palace of Lamido Gona, Alh. Umar Abdulkadir Abdussalam in Akko Town to seek his fatherly blessings and prayers.

The Governor who holds the title of Madawakin Gona in the Emirate said that there is a longstanding relationship built on trust and understanding between him and the good people of Akko Ward and Gona Emirate as a whole.

He said, “we came here in 2019, sought your mandate and you entrusted us with leadership; thankfully we delivered to the best of our ability.

“We provided responsible leadership which is a requisite for the development of any community. It is as a result of this strong zeal for development that our administration pushed for oil exploitation in Kolmani for the benefit of our people”, he remarked.

The Governor reiterated his government’s determination to bring more development to the emirate and Gombe State in General.

“We worked together with Gona emirate in securing land for the establishment of an Air force base, which will strengthen security in the entire Northeast, including the Kolmani oil field which is not far from here.

“We also sunk more than 18 billion Naira in establishing the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park to engage our teeming youths and create wealth for our people”.

He restated his government’s determination to expand the Gombe Regional Water Supply Scheme to many areas in Akko LGA especially Tumfure, Akko, and Lawanti among others.

In his remarks, Lamido Gona thanked Governor Inuwa for the development projects he brought to the emirate comprising roads, healthcare facilities, and schools among others.

“We are grateful for the roads in Kundulum, Arawa, Alkahira, Cairo, Wuro Shie’e, Gona-Garko-Gujuba-Kalshingi Road, several hospitals, schools, especially the School of Nursing and Midwifery and among others”.

Earlier in his welcome address at the Lamido’s Palace, the Commissioner for Rural Community Development and Cooperative, Hon. Danladi Adamu commended the efforts of Governor Inuwa in bringing development to the district and promoting peace in the region.

He assured of the support of the local community for Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s return for the second term.

In their addresses at the respective venues of the campaign rallies, the Director-General of the campaign, Barrister Zubair Muhammad Umar, and the State Coordinator, Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign Council, Dr. Jamilu Isiyaka Gwamna attested to the integrity and excellence of the APC candidates, urging the people to collect their PVC’s and vote for APC candidates at all levels.

APC candidates from Akko, including members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo and his State House of Assembly counterpart, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar as well as Musa Wuro Biriji had also spoken at various campaign grounds.

The campaign team visited, the Akko, Garko, Tukulma, Pindiga, Kashere, Tumu, and Kalshingi wards of Akko LGA amidst a rousing crowd of supporters as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General.