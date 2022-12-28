Taraba Guber campaign coordinator dies in car accident.

The All Progressives Congress APC governorship campaign coordinator for Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state Hon. Abdullahi Kanti has died in a car accident.

A statement released by the Bwacha Gubernatorial Campaign Council (BGCC), on Wednesday and signed by Mr. Aaron Artimas the campaign publicity secretary, indicates that Kanti died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in a ghastly motor accident along Lau Road while driving to Jalingo and his corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the FMC mortuary, Jalingo.

In reaction to the news, the APC governorship Candidate in the state, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha CON, described the death of Hon Kanti as a personal loss. Bwacha recalled personally knowing the deceased when they were both elected into the Taraba State House of Assembly in 1998.

The APC governorship Candidate lamented that his Campaign Council would miss a diligent politician and notable man of peace, he prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.

The statement also shows that the late Hon Abdullahi Kanti would be buried on Saturday, December 31, 2022, by Christian rites.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy





LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

THE Federal Government is putting final touches to all necessary mea- sures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits

AS a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…