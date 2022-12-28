Investing in education is my biggest payback to the society -Bauchi Speaker declares

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman has said that education remains his top priority.

The Speaker said that he is giving education top priority because he was a beneficiary of such without which he would not have become what he is today, thus he will continue to invest heavily in the education sector of his Local Government and the State in general for a prosperous and progressive future.

Abubakar Sulaiman stressed that investment in the education sector of Ningi Local Government Area remains his most cherished legacy and biggest payback to the society.

He made the statement during the 2nd Annual Olympiad Competition Award Ceremony organized by Ningi Merit Educational Foundation (NIMEF) which took place in Ningi on Tuesday.

Abubakar Suleiman who narrated how he had offered various educational interventions and initiatives in the Local Government Area even before venturing into politics, commended the organizers of the competition for initiating such an auspicious program that will expose talented and brilliant students, encouraging, supporting, and coach them to attain their full potentials.

While pledging to continue supporting the Foundation in all its activities which he described as spectacular and worthy of emulation, in his individual and official capacities, the Speaker urged them to maintain the patriotic spirit.

He expressed his happiness over the story that most beneficiaries of his Free JAMB/UTME Registration Initiative have gotten admissions and studying in various universities, and assured that the free UTME registration for qualified students from Ningi Local Government will continue in the new year.





In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Pharmacist Haruna Hassan Ningi said that the Foundation was founded in 2020 to support education in the Local Government through various interventions and initiatives.

He added that the Foundation has succeeded in organizing tutorials for students of secondary schools across the Local, coaching students for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), annual inter-school competition, distribution of instructional materials to schools, facilitation of free UTME registration, financial support to indigent students, guidance and counseling services, among others.

According to him, so far most of the beneficiaries of the Foundation’s UTME coaching and free registration have gotten admissions into various universities and other tertiary institutions.

Pharmacist Haruna Hassan commended the Speaker, Professor Adamu Ahmed, Malam Garba Hussaini, and Dr. Adamu Bala Ningi for funding the Foundation and called on other sons and daughters of the Local Government to contribute their quota toward boosting education.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the Occasion, Malam Garba Hussaini who is the Provost of Bill and Melinda Gates College of Health Technology Ningi, Education Secretary of Ningi Local Government, Malam Danladi Sabo, Head of Department, Science Laboratory Technology, Bauchi State University Gadau, Dr. Aliyu Muhammad Aliyu, Co-founder of the Foundation and lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi, Malam Abdul Ahmad Burra all lamented on the sorry state of education in Ningi LGA and the failure of the elites who are beneficiary of education to look back home and join hands together to solve the problems.

They advocated for a comprehensive and all-inclusive system in which prominent sons and daughters of the Local Government will pay back to society through educational support mechanisms.

At the end of the Competition, in the English Olympiad, Senior Category, Abdullahi Nasiru Shuaibu from GSS Burra wins 1st Position, Hindu Saleh Adamu from Tafarki Memorial Academy Ningi wins 2nd Position, Aishatu Dalhatu from Government Girls Day Secondary School Burra wins 3rd position while in the Junior Category Halima Muhammad Danliti from Ihya’ussunna Academy Ningi wins 1st Position, Hannatu Musa from Government Day Secondary School Sabuwar Tiffi wins 2nd Position while Sulaiman Aliyu Hussaini of Young Achievers Academy wins 3rd Position.

In the Mathematics Olympiad Senior Category, Ibrahim Sulaiman of Ihya’ussunna Academy Ningi wins the 1st Position, Ibrahim Hashim Adam of Young Achievers Academy Ningi wins the 2nd Position, Ummusalma Adam of Ihya’ussunna Academy Ningi wins the 3rd Position while in the Junior Category Sulaiman Hussaini Aliyu of Young Achievers Academy Ningi wins the 1st Position, Muhammad Abubakar Ahmad of Government Junior Secondary School Sabuwar Tiffi wins the 2nd Position while Halima Muhammad Danliti from Ihya’ussunna Academy Ningi wins the 3rd Position.

In the Spelling Bee Olympiad, Senior Category, Hafsat Hussaini of Tafarki Memorial Academy Ningi wins the 1st Position, Abdullahi Bin Abdullahi of Ihya’ussunna Academy Ningi wins the 2nd Position, Bilkisu Adamu Umar from Ihya’ussunna Academy Ningi wins the 3rd Position while in the Junior Category Sulaiman Hussaini Aliyu of Young Achievers Academy Ningi wins the 1st Position, Ahmad Adamu Aliyu from Jibwis Science Secondary School Ningi wins the 2nd Position while Ummusalma Muhammad Auwal of Tafarki Memorial Academy Ningi wins the 3rd Position.

At the end of the program, various prizes were given to the winners as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.