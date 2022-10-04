2023: We will abide by peace accord ― Zamfara APC

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Chairman of the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani has assured the political parties that signed the peace accord towards the conduct of rancour-free polls in 2023 that his party will abide by the peace agreement signed by the parties.

A statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau and made available to the Nigerian Tribune noted that the chairman gave the assurance during the signing of the peace agreement.

The statement said that the chairman assured the parties that APC will support a rancour-free election that will be acceptable to all candidates, political actors and supporters in the state.

Danfulani also posited that although the peace accord is a seasonal political tradition in the state, APC will continue to provide a sustainable political atmosphere where all political parties will be given equal opportunity to play politics within the perimeters of the law.

He explained that the APC as a ruling political party in the state initiated an internal mechanism in which all aggrieved members and other actors and their supporters were brought under one roof as a family.

In the same vein, the statement declared that the party will continue to spearhead every effort to attain political peace in the state.

Danfulani called on all to emulate the effort of APC in the state as well as the resolve of the state governor, Bello Matawalle who’s interested in the growth and development of the people of the state

“The APC team was led by the state Chairman, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani who was supported by the state Deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Maazu Magarya, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Chief of Staff Government House, Mallam Ibrahim Sulaiman and the APC State Secretary, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima.

“Others were the former State APC Chairman, Hon. Lawali M Liman, Publicity Secretary, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Welfare Secretary, Alhaji Bashir Idris Ataka, Organising Secretary, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, Youth leader Hon. Musa Idris Ardo, the State Women Leader, Hajiya Aisha Waziri Maru and many Party members and supporters

“The peace accord was chaired by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Kolo Yusuf with the support of the state resident electoral Commissioner, Professor Sa’idu Ahmad Babura and the Security Inter-agency Consultative Committee on the election.

The signing ceremony was well attended by all the 18 political parties that have sponsored various candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the state.

