2023: We are open to negotiate with Wike, other PDP, APC leaders for Obi-Ozigbo

A Chieftain of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Valentine Ozigbo has stated that the party leadership is making plans to woo River State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other major People’s Democratic party PDP and All Progressive Congress APC, leaders to support the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his running-mate, Alhaji Yusuf Datti-Ahmed in the coming 2023 general election.

The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last Anambra state governorship election emphasised that “politics is local” and said that because of that LP party would be ready to enter into an alliance with Wike, and, some other willing state governors to gain their support for Peter Obi’s presidential bid in their respective states.

Ozigbo who spoke on the sidelines during the Labour Party stakeholders meeting, held in Awka, on Friday, urged the electorate to shun the influence of money and vote for Peter Obi because he has the capability to solve the humanitarian problems facing this country, especially, youth unemployment, poverty, ethnic restiveness and insecurity.

He said “It has become clear that Peter Obi is the choice of every segment of the Nigerian populace for the presidency of this country in the coming election.

“It is now incumbent on us to let those who don’t have the influence of the social media, who are influenced with money to learn that the little money gets that will not last for two weeks is why you should sacrifice the whole of the next four years; that if you are in a position to resist the money resist it, but, if you can’t resist it, take the money and vote wisely.

“Now, let me say this: we are open to discussing with other parties

Naturally, we will like to see Labour Party in the entirety of the Senate, House of Reps and state Assemblies. That should be our first option.

But we find that in politics, you have to sit down and negotiate; if there is an APC Governor who there willing to make sure that Peter wins in his state because he has some other people to be supported for senate or whatever, we are open to it. So, politics is local, it is not how you play it in Jigawa, in Imo or in Rivers that you play it in Anambra state

“We can decide and say ‘(Governor Nyesom) Wike support us in River so we win Rivers, and we sit down with Wike, and, say who do you want us to support in Rivers for senate if you can’t go it yourself, so we will open our mind for all possibilities, the important thing is that Peter Obi must be our next president”, Ozigbo emphasised.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that candidates of the Labour Party in Anambra State, including Senator Victor Umeh, Anambra Central Senatorial District, Dr Obinna Uzor, Anambra South Senatorial District, Hon. Nkechi Ogbuefi, Anoacha 1 State Constituency and other supporters of the party attended the meeting.

