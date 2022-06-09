We must now unite behind Tinubu, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for emerging the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that irrespective of who party members supported, they must now unite behind him to ensure victory in next year’s election.

In a statement he issued on Thursday, the Vice President praised the qualities of the former Lagos State governor who he had competed with for the presidential ticket of the ruling party.

Osinbajo said: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

“I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

“For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.





“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party towards building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people.”

