2023: Uduaghan solicits support for Atiku/Okowa, Oborevwori, other PDP candidates

Immediate past governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, has called on members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to extend massive support for Atiku/Okowa ticket, Sheriff Oborevwori and other candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Uduaghan made the call on Saturday during a remark at the PDP Delta South Leadership meeting held at his residence in Warri, Delta State.

The meeting was held to kick off the Ward-to-ward campaign for PDP candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Saturday’s declaration was contrary to initial fears that being absent from the PDP’s campaign council inauguration in Asaba some days ago, former Governor James Ibori and Dr Uduaghan might not back the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Oborevwori who dusted their choice, David Edevbie, at the courts.

Dr Uduaghan said the meeting was a major “reconciliation meeting” party, pontificating that

“Power belongs to God. At least, I have seen power before. It wasn’t by the power that I saw power.”

He disclosed that the meeting was reconciliatory in several ways, and switching to pidgin, he averred: “I want to plead with us. Make we be like water. Water no get an enemy. When you quarrel, fight and God say this is what I want, let’s respect that position.”

Dr Uduaghan said the Deltans must thank God for the privilege to have their own as running mate to Atiku Abubakar amid all odds.

According to Dr Uduaghan, “We have no option but to support him (Okowa). Nobody has held that position (Vice President) from our state.

“We must all line behind him and give him the maximum support. Ibori is our national leader. Virtually all of us are still members of that family.”

“We must all come together and deliver our candidate. I am saying this with all seriousness and from the button of my heart.

“I am old enough in the politics of Delta State to assess people so I know those who are sincere and those who are not sincere.

“It will benefit us more to deliver our candidate than deliver a candidate of another party. I am saying this from experience and that’s what will happen.

“If you deliver a new candidate he will satisfy his people first before you.

“We must thank God that we are privileged to have Okowa from our state on the presidential ticket and we have no option than to support that ticket because of him.





We must all line behind him and give him our support.”

He explained that there were bound to be issues in a family, but that does not mean members should begin to kill each other.

“Whatever is in your hearts, please give a space – a space that gives support to our presidential and vice presidential candidates.”

Dr. Uduaghan also drummed support for the governorship candidate of the party, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as well as the Delta South Senatorial candidate, Michael Diden alias Ejele, said anyone who is not ready to work for the PDP candidates should step aside.

According to him, the PDP candidates can be held accountable if they are supported and delivered by the people, but the candidates of the other parties cannot be approached or held accountable.

He also appealed to the party faithful to shun spreading “unnecessary rumours” that could further divide the party, urging them to concentrate on the units and deliver their candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, the PDP Chairman in Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Julius Takeme, said the party was ready to go into electioneering campaigns which will be beginning Monday, November 14, urging party members in the 87 wards in the district to brace up.

Takeme commended Dr Uduaghan for playing the fatherly role to all of them, especially in the Delta South Senatorial District.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the PDP Campaign Organization in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon has urged party members to work in unity to win the coming elections.

Having been accused of betrayal, he appealed to Dr Uduaghan to forgive members of the party their trespasses saying, “Your Excellency, please, forgive us our sins. Many of us have sinned against you.”

