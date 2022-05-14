2023: Take us for granted at your peril, NNPP chairman tells APC, PDP

National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, has said the new political party would shock stakeholders in both the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party with its performance in the next general elections.

Alkali who incidentally was former National Publicity of the PDP said the gale of defection from the ruling APC and the PDP was not peculiar to Kano alone but to other states across the country.

Tribune Online revealed that three Kano State House of Assembly members dumped the APC for the NNPP during the week.

The list included Abdullahi Iliyasu Yaryasa (Tudun Wada Constituency), Muhd Bello Butu Butu (Tofa/Rimin Gado Constituency) and Kabiru Yusuf Ismail (Madobi Constituency).

Ten members of the house had, last week, dumped the PDP for the NNPP.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday in Abuja, Professor Alkali tasked Nigerians to watch out for the performance of the NNPP in the next general elections as he maintained that the electorate were fed up with both the ruling and main opposition parties.





He said: “Given the massive support we have received and continue to receive so far from people across the country, we are very confident and optimistic that very soon and in no distant future it would move from its current ranking as the ‘third force’ to the top in Nigeria’s political space.

“So far, in the last few months, the party has successfully conducted ward congresses in all the local government areas across the country; the local government congresses; the state congress and national convention were also conducted peacefully on March 30th which produced the National Leaders of the party.

“We are therefore bold too say that our presence is now felt in all the 774 Local Government Areas as Nigerians continue to embrace our party in bewildering and astonishing circumstances beyond our imaginations.

“In the same vein, we have started the process of rebuilding our structures across country. As I stated earlier, we started from the wards to the Local Governments, to States, to the Zones and finally at the national level. We now have fresh ward structures all over the country.

“As you are all aware, since 1999, the political landscape in the country has been dominated largely by two political behemoths but has gradually and systematically lost touch with the realities on the ground. This is why today they are enmeshed in free for all cut-throat do or die politics. They have utterly forgotten the people and the soul of the nation.”

The National Chairman of the NNPP dismissed the Muhammadu Buhari administration as a colossal failure that has failed to live up to the expectations of Nigerians, whom he noted have now identified the NNPP as a credible alternative platform.

“It Is rather sad that under the close watch of the APC government which promised milk and honey and a phantom Eldorado has failed to fulfil all its promises despite the presence of abundant human and natural resources in the country.

“Indeed, since 2015 Nigeria’s economic outlook has remained highly unstable and uncertain. There is even uncertainty around the amount so far spent on covid-19 vaccinations and related matters. Moreover, the modest projected recovery is being threatened by volatility in the oil sector, including an unexpected shock to oil prices, and weaknesses in the financial sector. Even in the most favourable global context, the policy response of the federal government has been unable to lay the foundation for a robust economic recovery.

“Going forward as a political party desirous of making a difference, the re-launch of this party was the beginning of the journey to a new dawn for Nigerians because NNPP would do its best to ensure the development of Nigeria to a higher level on all levels.

“Nigerians are tired and are therefore looking for a better option. Happily, the New Nigeria Peoples Party is that new option that Nigerians have been yearning and waiting for. And we promise Nigerians that we shall do everything possible to ensure that every Nigerian is carried along. This party is all about correcting past and current mistakes and with your support, we shall achieve a better Nigeria. I can assure you that NNPP will soon be the number one force in the country.”