Zamfara: Former governorship aspirant seeks to return to House of Representatives

Former Governorship aspirant on the All Progressives Congress from Zamfara State, Honourable Aminu Sani Jaji, has given an indication of his return to the House of Representatives.

Jaji who was former Chairman of, House Committee on Intelligence and Internal Security, has submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms at the ruling party national secretariat.

The federal lawmaker in the Eight National Assembly is contesting for Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State.

The aspirant whose Nomination Forms were presented to him by friends associates expressed confidence that the APC would win all seats in the North-West state at the next general elections.

