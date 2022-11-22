2023: PVCs falling into wrong hands, Benue Gov raises alarm

Ahead next general elections, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has alleged that Permanent Voters Cards are already in the wrong hands in the country.

Governor Ortom made the allegation on Tuesday while speaking at a Roundtable, “Contemporary Security Challenges and their effects on 2023 general elections,” organised by Platinum Post Newspaper.

Represented by Professor Magdalene Dura, Special Adviser on Millenium Development Goals, Governor Ortom decried a development where ” illegal migrants who crossed our borders with arms are also going to vote to decide who becomes President. There is a need for government to ensure the credibility of the electoral process.”

The Benue State Governor also expressed concern over the fate of over two million citizens of his state in Internally Displaced Persons ( IDP’s), camps whom he noted have been rendered homeless as a result of the insurgency while he accused the federal government of focusing on people with similar predicament in the North East region.

He said:” There is a lack of equity and justice in Nigeria.

INEC needs to have comprehensive data on the IDPs so that they can create Polling Units for IDPs. Is it not possible for INEC to ensure that those displaced return to their homes to vote?

INEC must open discussions with IDPs to know what they need.”

Former Chief Security Officer and Presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Major Al- Mustapha (retd), tasked Nigerians to take more than a passing interest in arms proliferation on the eve of a general election.

“As of today, all the agencies in Nigeria and I’m sure the representative of the Inspector General of Police, if he’s aware of what I’m going to talk about, new discoveries of movements of drugs, arms, are coming into Nigeria through numerous borders and in large quantities. I’m talking of now as I speak. But I’m sure society is not aware.

“The question, is at whose instance are these new weapons coming in? Why the increase? Who are the vendors? Who has sent it? Is it politicians? What is the plan, for an election hold? Has friction started between political parties and candidates and their supporters? “The question is who is sending the arms? To reinforce the insurgency or to reinforce the political side of it?

“This is as of now the major issue in the laboratory of national security management of Nigeria, as at now that I talked to you.”

Kano State Governor and Chairman on the occasion, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, commended the organisers for the choice of topic on the eve of a general election.

Represented by his Chief of Staff/ Head of Service, Usman Bala Mohammed, the Kano State Governor described the topic as very relevant against the prevailing mood on security challenges. Governor Ganduje however allayed the fears of Nigerians as he declared that security agencies were prepared for the task ahead of them.

He said:” The importance of the topic in relation to the nation’s current security situation in the face of an election cannot be over-emphasized. And more so, my state, Kano is among states in the federation, and particularly in the North that have had one security challenge or the other, which we have, with the will of God the Almighty, be able to surmount. Kano is now one of the most peaceful states in the federation.

“Your Excellences, Ladies and Gentlemen, insecurity is one of the biggest challenges facing the conduct of the 2023 general elections. Ensuring the safety and security of voters, election personnel, materials, candidates, party agents, observers, the media and transporters etc is paramount.





“The responsibility has become more challenging in the context of the current asymmetric security situation in the country. With about a few months until the next general elections, there is no better time for proactive measures than now to ensure that the nation is secure enough for elections to be held across the nooks and crannies of the country.

“However, despite the severity of the security challenges facing next year’s polls, I believe that the relevant security agencies have the potency to ensure that the process is made peaceful and secure by synergizing effectively, reviewing the operational strategies and optimally deploying all their operational assets towards addressing current and evolving general security threats ahead of the elections.”

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Platinum Post, Edwin Olofu, in his opening remarks spoke in a similar vein as he justified the choice of topic for the roundtable.

“This year’s theme: “Contemporary Security Challenges And Their Effects On The 2023 general elections,” is not only timely but very important considering the fact that there is a relationship between security and the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

“Going by the campaigns and debates on issues relating to the governance of the country by candidates of the leading political parties, there is no doubt that the election is potentially going to be the most keenly contested exercise in Nigeria’s political history.

“As members of the fourth estate of the realm, it is incumbent on us to mobilise the citizenry to prove the naysayers who are already instilling fears in the minds of the electorates that the election could be marred due to spate of violent crimes in parts of the country.

“The objective of the roundtable is to find answers to some nagging questions posed by the current security situation in the country and mobilise the electorate to exercise their franchise without let or hindrance.

“This Round Table highlights the need for government to sensitise the public on the power of voting, and the need to eschew violent conduct, before, during, and after the polls through effective media campaigns.”

