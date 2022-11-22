16-year-old girl found dead, hidden inside wardrobe in Bayelsa hotel

Metro
By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
16-year-old girl found dead, hidden inside wardrobe in Bayelsa hotel, Transport fares reduce, Police apprehend six teenagers, Bayelsa govt cautions ,AS Energy Limited has expressed delight in the economic blueprint of the Bayelsa state government, and, therefore, expressed its readiness in setting up a Pipeline Manufacturing factory that will generate employment for at least 100 youths., Koluama Ikebiri community Bayelsa,Group teen mothers Bayelsa,Suspected illegal refiners, Environmentalist launches campaign, Gunmen kill pipeline surveillance worker in Bayelsa, Gunmen abduct traditional ruler, Killers of Bayelsa APC chieftain kidnapped, Bayelsa group denies zoning , Hoodlums invade court, stone presiding judge, injure three in Bayelsa, Cultists behead 30-year-old man, hang head on electric pole in Bayelsa, Police arrest father for impregnating 14-year-old daughter in Bayelsa, Corps member defiles minor, abandons place of assignment in Bayelsa, Tricycle rider foils robbery attempt, drives suspect to vigilante checkpoint in Bayelsa, FIDA petitions businesswoman, client for allegedly forcing teenagers into prostitution in Bayelsa, death of suspected rapist in Bayelsa, die in Bayelsa boat mishap, Gas explosion injures mother, two children in Bayelsa, gambling tricks in Bayelsa,Bayelsa imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew, kidnappers stab two policemen, Civil servant kills wife, committee uncovers 612 ghost workers, delivery of 24 constituency projects, Bayelsa govt, Bilabiri indigenes Police recover corpse, Man kills roommate in Bayelsa, Vigilante rescue teenage girl, Bayelsa govt commences

The corpse of a 16-year-old girl, Miss Nengi Enenimiete, was found dead and hidden inside the wardrobe of an hotel located in Twon Brass Island in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the corpse, which had started discharging a foul smell, was said to have been discovered by the manager of the hotel on Monday.

According to sources, upon inspection, the corpse of the deceased did not show any sign of physical injuries, mutilation or strangulation.

Indigenes of the Twon Brass community are however demanding an autopsy and arrest of the mystery male guest who brought the deceased to the hotel and took her life.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

It was gathered that the deceased was introduced to the yet-to-be-identified male guest on Saturday by her friend. He was said to have lodged at the hotel and allegedly checked out alone on Sunday.

A source from the Twon Brass community explained that “when the manager arrived and checked the room. He saw that it was messed up and asked the cleaner to tidy it up for another guest. The cleaner did but they noticed little water flowing out from another part of the room.

“While they were checking the room, they were perceiving a foul smell and started searching for the source. They later discovered the lifeless body of the deceased in the wardrobe.”

The deceased is said to be an indigene of Nembe/Brass local Government area of the State while the girl identified as the link between her and the yet-to-be-identified male guest has been reportedly arrested.


Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said “on 21st November 2022 the manager of a Hotel in Twon Brass, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Brass, that he perceived an offensive odour from one of the rooms in the hotel, upon a search he discovered a lifeless female corpse hidden inside a wardrobe.

“The deceased was later identified as Nengi Enenimiete ‘f’ aged 16. The investigation is ongoing to identify the suspects who lodge in the hotel room on the night of the incident. The corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.”

 

You might also like
Metro

37 dead, others injured in car accident on Damaturu-Maiduguri highway

Metro

Osun govt approves appointment of Prince Famodun as Owa of Igbajo

Metro

28-yr-old Lagos serial kidnapper arrested in Oyo, two victims rescued

Metro

Landlord, friend killed over N20,000 payment in Delta, police arrest four suspects

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More